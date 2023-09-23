Amidst row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has made shocking revelations alleging that Danish Ali also made “highly objectionable and blasphemous” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the BSP called PM Modi “Neech” which triggered Ramesh Bidhuri and he fell in Ali’s trap.

In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey accused Ali of giving a running commentary during Bidhuri’s address in Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21), as well as making derogatory remarks intended to cause him to lose his cool.

Describing the second-to-second development, MP Dubey stated that Danish Ali made “highly objectionable and blasphemous” remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He used the ‘neech’ jibe, according to the BJP leader, “and it was enough for ‘any patriotic public representative to lose his calm and fall into his trap by speaking unsavoury remarks”. Dubey was unequivocal in his condemnation of Bidhuri’s remarks, adding that no decent society could support them and that they could not be criticised enough.

“I will be going to present you the second-to-second development that took place just prior to the utterances made by Shri Bidhuri. When Shri Danish Ali was busy in instigating Shri Bidhuri with his superlatives (?), i.e., Shri Danish Ali, made a highly objectionable and blasphemous remark against our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Jee, by consuming his entire lung-power notwithstanding the availability of microphone that ‘neech ko neech nahi kahenge to kya khange’.”

“This statement made by Shri Danish Ali, as I think, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to ‘lose his calm’ and fall into his trap by uttering unsavoury words. It is also very unfortunate that the entire media has also not gone into these minute pre-mortem details, wherein, Shri Danish Ali was instrumental in uttering similar unsavoury words against our Honourable Prime Minister,” the letter reads.

Dubey went on to say that the issue of ‘breach of privilege,’ which Danish Ali and other Members of Parliament have been vocal about, cannot be applied in isolation because it would result in a significant and irreversible “miscarriage of justice.”

Dubey stated in his letter that TMC and DMK members made comments regarding another community’s faith. Dubey stated that on Thursday, TMC MP Saugat Roy mocked the Ramayana, a Hindu sacred scripture, claiming that Lord Rama and the Pushpak Vimaan mentioned in the Hindu epic do not exist and that it is a fictitious tale. The TMC stated, “Ram aur Pushpak Vimaan ka koi astitv nahi hai, jhooti kahani hai,” as per Dubey.

The BJP MP went on to claim that the Dravida Munetra Kazhagham (DMK) MPs asserted that they are Dravids while the BJP MPs are Aryans and that the BJP government is superstitious in its decision to halt the Setu Samudram Project. The BJP MP also slammed DMK leaders for making disparaging remarks against Hindu Dharma.

“We are Dravids and you are Aryans. You are spreading superstition by stopping the ‘Setu Samudram Project. There is no God, Hindu is not a religion,” the DMK MPs said, as claimed by Nishikant Dubey.

MP Nishikant Dubey requested to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla that an Inquiry Committee be constituted to investigate the disparaging remarks made by the BSP, TMC and DMK MPs during Ramesh Bidhuri’s speech in the Lok Sabha.

Taking to X, MP Dubey reiterated his demand to conduct an investigation into Danish Ali’s alleged derogatory remarks and wrote, “No civilized society can accept the statement given by Ramesh Vidhuri ji in the Lok Sabha as correct, it is less to be condemned but @loksabhaspeaker ji should also investigate the indecent words and conduct of MP Danish Ali. According to the rules and procedures of the Lok Sabha. Under this, interrupting an MP during the scheduled time, speaking while sitting, doing running commentary also comes under the ambit of punishment. I have been an MP for the last 15 years, I stay in the House for the longest time from the opening of the Lok Sabha till its closing. I never thought I would see such a day.”

रमेश विधुडी जी के लोकसभा में दिए बयान को कोई भी सभ्य समाज ठीक नहीं कह सकता,इसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए कम है लेकिन @loksabhaspeaker जी को सांसद दानिश अली के भी अमर्यादित शब्दों व आचरण की जॉंच करनी चाहिए ।लोकसभा की नियम प्रक्रियाओं के तहत किसी सांसद के निर्धारित समय के बीच टोकना,बैठे… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 23, 2023

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a political opponent of Prime Minister Modi has used the “neech” (lowly) casteist barb. Back in December 2017, Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar, notorious for his controversial remarks had called PM Modi a “neech kisam ka aadmi” ahead of the Gujarat state assembly elections.

While the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after much outrage tried to distance himself from Aiyar’s casteist remark against PM Modi and “expected” an apology from him. Aiyar never apologised, rather, two years later, he even tried to justify his “neech aadmi” jibe. Ironically, while the Congress leader claims to spread Mohabbat and work to eradicate “nafrat” has failed to take action against Mani Shankar Aiyar, who even after making casteist comments about India’s democratically elected leader remains a member of the Congress party.

BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2017

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi who claims to be running “nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan” met BSP MP Danish Ali who had strongly objected to the raising of Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans in August this year. During the virtual inauguration program of the Amrut Bharat Station Scheme at Amroha railway station in Uttar Pradesh by PM Modi, MP Danish Ali got infuriated to such an extent hearing Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans that he caused a ruckus at the event and RPF, Police and Railway officials had to intervene.

The BSP MP who allegedly passed casteist slur against PM Modi whom the Gandhi scion met is also a “proud follower” of Islamist tyrant Tipu Sultan. While Tipu Sultan is painted as the one who struggled against the British. But, the anti-Hindu Islamic barbarian acts of the 18th-century tyrant are not too old to be forgotten.

Visited Srirangapatna summer palace and the mazaar of India's first freedom fighter Shaheed #TipuSultan to challenge @nalinkateel and the followers of Godse that I am ready to fight an ideological battle with you as I am a proud follower of Tipu Sultan, Gandhi, Ambedkar and Azad. pic.twitter.com/A3k4KG8dvh — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) February 17, 2023

Even today (September 23), Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “R**dwa” while implying that PM Modi killed his wife alive. The Congress leader said that the “R**dwa” who killed his wife even as she is alive is ruling at the centre. Apparently, Rahul Gandhi, the self-proclaimed ambassador of “Mohabbat” needs to impart some “Mohabbat” lessons into the minds of his own party leaders who have time and again called PM Modi as neech, Asur, Hitler, Kutte ki maut marega and what not.