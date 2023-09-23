Congress has a history of using abusive and derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, September 23, BJP leaders accused Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after his comments on the two BJP leaders appeared on social media.

Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting shared the viral video of the Haryana Congress leader’s comments on PM Modi and CM Khattar and said that “garbage flows from Congress leaders’ mouths like filth flowing through a gutter.”

In the video clip, Bhan was heard calling PM Modi a “Randwa” because PM Modi is separated from his wife, and called Khattar a Pandwa because he is unmarried. The Congress leader said that the “Randwa” who killed his wife alive is ruling at the top (centre), and a “Panddwa” who does not know what it is like to have a home and family is ruling the bottom (state).

“The one ruling above (PM Modi) killed his wife while she is still alive and the one ruling below (CM Khattar) has no idea what it means to run a home and family (Upar Randwa raj kar raha hai, neeche Pandwa raj kar raha, usne apni biwi ko jeete ji maar dia or neeche wale ko pata hi nahin hai ki ghar pariwar kya hota hai),” Udai Bhan said.

The Congress leader made the abusive remarks against PM Modi and Haryana CM Khattar during a public meeting in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress leader said that there is not a single constituency where the Aam Aadmi Party can even secure its deposit. He said that despite the entire top leadership of AAP including Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann campaigning in Adampur, the party could not win the election and received merely 2.09 percent of votes.

BJP responds

Responding to the remarks by the Congress, BJP has asked whether this is the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ that Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress was making a hue & cry about language, and now the party’s Haryana chief has used the most inexcusable, horrible language for PM and CM.

“Will the Congress sack him? Is this Muhabbat Ki Dukan? No this is Congress ke gaali galauj ka saaman,” Poonawalla tweeted.

“From abusing Modi samaj, to neech, Gangu teli, abusing PM parents, Raavan, Bhasmasur , k—-e ki maut, kabr khudegi Modi ki to this – Rahul Gandhi has only encouraged this language & behaviour ! Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji & Sonia ji themselves have used worst abuses too Even Janta has been called Rakshas by Congress so this is their true character,” The BJP spokesperson added.

He further asked Rahul Gandhi if any action will be taken against Uday Bhan, or was Bhan speaking his script.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said that the Congress leader has made a very unfortunate statement, and this has become the language of the Congress party. He also stated that Bhan has firm on his statement and is trying to justify it.

#WATCH | Jhajjar, Haryana: "A very unfortunate statement came from Congress official Udai Bhan. He crossed all the limits…It's unfortunate to address the seniormost leader (PM Modi) of the country and state CM by using such words…He's firm on his statement and trying to… pic.twitter.com/4e6XLWXNzI — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the language used by Udai Bhan defines pettiness in the politics of India. Trivedi said that Bhan was smiling while making the comments, which means it was not spoken in anger. “It is Congress’ venom under a well-planned policy”.

“When our MP used derogatory words in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh not only stood up to express regret but also apologised to the opposition. Our party issued a notice to him… This is Congress’ official statement because a party’s president’s statement is official. What action has the Congress taken?” he said.

‘How many materials of hatred are there in the Muhabbat Dukaan of Rahul Gandhi’, asked Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Udai Bhan claims his language is not derogatory

When asked about the objection raised by the BJP leaders over his remarks, Udai Bhan claimed that his language was not derogatory, but only a popular way of talking in Haryana.

“BJP knows the art of diverting attention from real issues. I used the words in the context of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. However, if anyone felt bad about it, I express regret. I only used Haryanvi, a language that is used jokingly. I stand by my statement,” Bhan said.

#WATCH | Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan on using remarks against PM Modi and Haryana CM



"I didn't even take a name. What I did say that was wrong? Did I use abusive words? I only stated the truth. I would have apologised if had said anything wrong….BJP should keep their… pic.twitter.com/XK6qoVg4DA — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

He said that what he said was the truth, there was no abuse, and he said nothing wrong. He said that Modi is living like a Randwa despite having a wife because he abandoned his wife years ago, and CM Khttar is not married. Therefore, Upar Randwa raj kar raha hai, niche Pandwa rah kar raha hai is the correct statement, he claimed.

Bhan claimed that what he said was true and BJP was exaggerating a small matter.

It is notable that while the word Randwa sounds similar to a highly derogatory word in Hindi that means prostitute, in Haryana, the word means a man whose wife has died or who is separated from his wife. It does not mean a male prostitute in Haryana. However, due to the similarity with the Hindi word for prostitute, and sounding like Hindi for gigolo, this word is considered an abusive word in the rest of India.

Even in Haryana, the word is not considered a polite word and is not used in formal discussions. Moreover, the need to bring out the marital status of a politician in a political argument is questionable, and it amounts to personal attacks.

Notably, this is not the first time that a Congress leader has launched an abusive and derogatory attack against PM Modi. In August this year, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called Prime Minister Modi an Asura (demon) and called the BJP voters as “Rakshas”.

On August 9, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while speaking on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, came down heavily on the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur and alleged that the PM does not consider the state to be part of India.

Further Gandhi compared the PM to Ravana and said that the prime minister listens to only two people, Amit Shah and Gautam Adani, “just as Ravan paid heed to only two.”

Also, on May 24 this year, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used abusive words for PM Modi calling him ‘pagala Modi’. Later the leader also blatantly issued a clarification over his ‘pagala Modi’ remark and said that he was simply “echoing the sentiments of the public and was voicing what the public was reacting already over the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes”.

Several Congress leaders in the past have compared PM Modi to Hitler and some Congress leaders like Sheikh Hussain even declared that PM Modi will die a dog’s death.