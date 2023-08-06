On Sunday, 6th August 2023, there was a ruckus in the virtual inauguration program of the Amrut Bharat Station Scheme at Amroha railway station in Uttar Pradesh by prime minister Narendra Modi. During the program, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who was present on the stage, got angry when people raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. “This is not a party-specific programme. It is a central government programme. Why are such slogans being raised here?”, the MP said.

The reaction of BSP MP Danish Ali stirred anger among people, and the BJP leaders on the stage expressed their disagreement with his remarks. Meanwhile, the people gathered in the pandal below the stage protested vehemently against the BSP MP, causing a ruckus.

As the situation worsened, the RPF, police, and railway staff present at the venue took charge to control the chaos. The disturbance persisted for an extended period, but eventually, the authorities managed to persuade the MP to take a seat, and the agitated workers were pacified.

Today at 11 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the Amrut Bharat Railway Station Scheme, aimed at redeveloping 508 railway stations nationwide. The program was organised at Amroha railway station for this purpose, and MP Kunwar Danish Ali was among the invited guests, seated on the stage.

During the event, while addressing the audience, BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon raised the slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” As soon as the slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” was raised, the BSP MP on the stage became upset and expressed his protest against chanting it. He said, “This is not a party programme. It is the Centre’s programme. There should not be such sloganeering.” The statement made by the BSP MP angered the people, leading them to respond by continuously chanting slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Bande Mataram”.

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali and BJP leaders confronted each other. Witnessing the commotion, railway staff, RPF, and police personnel in the vicinity intervened to mediate and calm the situation. The BJP members criticised the BSP MP’s opposition to the slogan of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” referring to it as reflecting a Pakistani mindset.

Danish Ali said, “The people present in the program were engaged in making it appear a program of the BJP. I opposed that. Talking about the slogan, Bharat Mata is not for their fathers and grandfathers alone. Everyone belongs to Bharat Mata. We also worship Bharat Mata five times a day. We sit on the ground and offer namaz five times a day. But the BJP people start making every program their party’s program.”

Amroha BJP district convener Manish Daksh said, “BSP MP Danish Ali was irritated by the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. We feel that he is not an MP of India but of Pakistan.”