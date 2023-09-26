On Monday, September 25, former Indian ambassador to Sudan, Deepak Vohra made shocking claims about the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and slammed him for allegedly extending his support to Khalistanis.

“When Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 this month, his plane was full of cocaine. He did not come out of his room for two days,” Vohra said while speaking to journalist Deepak Chaurasia on a Zee News debate show.

Vohra indicated that the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, behaves like he is a small kid and that he has very little knowledge about international relations.

“In his parliament address, he used the words ‘credible allegations’ against India. How can allegations be credible? Either it can be credible or an allegation. I also have a ‘credible rumour’ to make in this case that ‘Trudeau’ is crazy. It is a credible rumor,” he said.

The former Indian diplomat added that when the Canadian PM had come to Delhi, it was a ‘credible rumour’ that Indian sniffer dogs discovered cocaine from his plane.

“My wife saw him at the Delhi airport and said that Trudeau looked depressed and stressed. We don’t know the reason. I don’t know the reality, but social media and some ‘credible rumors’ suggest that his plane was full of cocaine. He also missed the President’s dinner as some people say that he was not in his senses due to the drug consumption. So, seeing this nothing can be said about what goes on in his mind,” Vohra said.

“He has definitely gone insane. He has become lonely. He is now trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo and nothing can go wrong in his presence. India has done the right thing by suspending visa services in Canada. The Indian government has shown that now we are ‘New Bharat’ and that we’ll take a stand for the betterment of the country,” he further added.

Canada has been criticised by India for harbouring Sikh separatists, and Khalistanis while the country has maintained its right to free expression. At the recent G20 Summit in Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the “anti-India activities” in Canada linked to extremist groups.

Trudeau’s Liberals currently holds power with the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Indian-origin politician Jagmeet Singh, a known Khalistani sympathiser. The NDP has vowed to support the government until the next general election in autumn 2025.

In an unexpected assertion last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country’s intelligence agencies were looking into a “potential link” between “agents of the Indian government” and Nijjar’s death. Nijjar was referred to as a “Canadian citizen” by Trudeau.

In retaliation to Ottawa’s removal of an Indian official over the case, New Delhi clearly rejected the charges as “absurd” and “motivated,” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat.

Nijjar, one of India’s most wanted terrorists, with a Rs 10 lakh cash reward on his head, was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified shooters outside a gurudwara in Surrey. He was the Khalistan Tiger Force’s (KTF) commander.

In a strongly worded statement, India said that Canada’s claims appeared to be “politically motivated” and urged the Trudeau government to crack down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating on its soil. As a result of the diplomatic blockade over Nijjar’s murder, India has now suspended visa services for Canadians.

Recently, on Monday, September 25, the Indian Government also announced that it was in the process of canceling the registration of over a dozen Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders for carrying out pro-Khalistan activities and anti-India propaganda.