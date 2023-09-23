Saturday, September 23, 2023
Internet ban lifted in Manipur, a day after govt issued a 15-day ultimatum to people in possession of illegal arms

The announcement comes as a sign of a gradually improving situation in the state, although tensions continue to loom in some pockets.

Manipur violence
Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (Image Source: News 18)
12

The Manipur government has decided to lift the internet ban in the state from Saturday, September 23. The announcement was made by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The ban had been imposed in some districts due to ethnic clashes that erupted on the 3rd of May this year.

Biren Singh, while addressing a press conference in the capital Imphal, said, “As a precautionary measure, to prevent the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation of the state, the state government imposed a ban on the internet. But from today onwards, the internet ban will be lifted.”

The announcement comes as a sign of a gradually improving situation in the state, although tensions continue to loom in some pockets. On Friday (September 22), the Manipur government gave an ultimatum to those in possession of illegal weapons to surrender the arms within 15 days or face “comprehensive search operations by security forces”.

A statement by the government said, “There have been reports of extortions, threats, and abductions by miscreants using these illegal weapons. This is a serious matter, and the state government will take strong action against such groups in any part of the state.”

In his briefing on Saturday, CM Biren Singh said that the Union Home Ministry has taken steps to fence 60 km of the international border in Manipur. “Our government has requested the Union Home Ministry to cancel the free movement regime. Also, security forces have not properly guarded the border. Instead of being deployed at zero point, they were found guarding the border 14-15 km inside Indian territory,” the CM said.

The CM also said that the situation in the state has improved, and the frequency of firing incidents has come down with the deployment of security forces in vulnerable areas.

Elaborating on his government’s “war on drugs” campaign, Singh said that a countrywide survey had found a rise in drug and substance abuse among youths of the state, which is why the campaign was launched.

The CM said, “This will continue… it will be carried out more strongly to destroy poppy plantations in the hills.” The CM also said that incidents of extortion, threats, and abduction by miscreants/groups using illegal weapons had increased.

“This is a serious matter, and the state government will take strong action,” the CM said.

Searched termsKuki Meitei violence; Kuki Meitei Manipur
