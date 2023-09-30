Saturday, September 30, 2023
Myanmar and Bangladesh based terror groups conspiring with militants to exploit ethnic conflicts: NIA arrests one in Manipur in Transnational Conspiracy Case

Investigation of the case has revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to exploit existing fault lines to trigger unrest in the country.

1

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with the intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India. The NIA said this while informing about the arrest of one person related to this transnational conspiracy by terror groups.

The probe agency today arrested one person named Seiminlun Gangte from Churachandpur District in Manipur, the epicentre of ethnic violence that has been griping the northeastern state for several months. As per NIA, Gangte is related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Govt. of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in the State of Manipur.

Investigation of the case has revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to exploit existing fault lines to trigger unrest in the country.

NIA said that for this purpose, the foreign terror groups have been providing funds to the local militant groups to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware. Using this fund, the militant groups are procuring such items both from across the border as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the North Eastern States of India. The purpose of this conspiracy is to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur.

Seiminlun Gangte has been shifted to New Delhi after his arrest and will be produced before the Jurisdictional Court. Further Investigations in the case are in progress, NIA added.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19, 2023, in New Delhi, and the investigation of case no 24/2023/NIA/DLI by NIA revealed the international conspiracy behind the Manipur violence.

A few days ago NIA arrested one Moirangthem Anand Singh in the same case related to transnational conspiracy. He along with four others was arrested by NIA earlier in Imphal for carrying sophisticated weapons and ammunition and travelling in police camouflaged vehicle. They were later released on bail, but NIA re-arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh on 23 September. It has been alleged that Singh was working as an overground worker of the People’s Liberation Army, a banned Manipuri insurgent outfit, and had obtained basic military training in Chandel.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

