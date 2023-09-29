A year after Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh was murdered by the mining mafia in Nuh district of the state, a similar incident is reported to have happened in the Tauru block of Nuh on Thursday, September 28. An attempt was made by the mining mafia in the Tauru block to crush current SDM Sanjeev Kumar.

As per the report published by Tribune India, at around 2 p.m., the Tauru SDM and his team ordered a vehicle loaded with mined material to slow down, but the driver allegedly rushed forward in an attempt to run over anybody standing in his way. The driver took off with the vehicle, but the SDM security team managed to capture a co-conspirator. The event happened close to the Bawal border and a short distance from the spot where DSP Surender Singh was murdered in July of last year by a dumper truck loaded with stones.

“The driver fled towards Pachgaon village, which is notorious for illegal mining and is the native place of the accused in the DSP murder case. The driver’s accomplice, Mustafa, has been handed over to the police,” one of the officials was quoted as saying.

A police case has been filed based on the complaint of the SDM’s security official, Teekam Singh. The SDM also commented on the issue and said that his team tried to chase the truck but the driver hit rushed in maximum speed. “We chased the truck, but the driver tried to hit our vehicle several times. His accomplice opened the truck’s back flap, unloading the entire gravel while trying to attempt to bury our car. The driver fled with the empty vehicle while the accomplice was caught,” said the SDM.

In July last year, Haryana DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by the mining mafia and killed in Panchaon near Nuh in the Mewat region of Haryana. As per reports, DSP Bishnoi had gone for a surprise inspection of a site where illegal mining was taking place. However, the mining mafia ran the dumper over him and killed him. The dumper that was used to kill him was the same one that was used for illegal mining of sand.

Bishnoi was acting on inputs of illegal mining in the area. Upon reaching the site he signalled a truck carrying stones to slow down. However, instead of slowing down and stopping, the driver sped up and ran over him, killing him instantly.

The current incident also comes a month after the state administration launched a ‘bulldozer action’ in Tauru town. The action was imposed after massive violence was reported in Haryana’s Nuh. Teams of the Rapid Action Force, including the Women Police Force, demolished more than 200 illegal homes sheltering immigrants during the four-hour-long operation, which was organized by the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

The operation, which was part of the “Remove Encroachments” campaign, was carried out, according to the particulars, at the order of Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority. Sanjeev Kumar, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), was also present at the site.