Haryana: DSP killed by mining mafia in Mewat region, read details

Haryana DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over my mining mafia and killed in Panchaon near Nuh in Mewat region of Haryana. As per reports, DSP Bishnoi had gone for surprise inspection of a site where illegal mining was taking place. However, the mining mafia ran the dumper over him and killed him. The dumper that was used to kill him was the same that was used for illegal mining of sand.

As of now, no arrests are made in this case. The DSP died on the spot. As per police the investigation has been initiated.

DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.

Haryana Police took to Twitter to so condole his murder and said that he has laid down his life in line of duty and extended condolences to the family. Police said that no effort will be spared in bringing the offenders to justice.

As per reports, Bishnoi was acting on inputs of illegal mining in the area. Upon reaching the site he signalled a truck carrying stones to slow down. However, instead of slowing down and stopping, the driver sped up and ran over him, killing him instantly.

Bishnoi was set to retire later this year. Mining Minister Moolchand Sharma has said that the culprits wont be spared.