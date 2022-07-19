Tuesday, July 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: DSP killed by mining mafia in Mewat region, read details
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: DSP killed by mining mafia in Mewat region, read details

DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was working on a specific input of illegal mining taking place in Panchgaon, near Nuh in Mewat region of Haryana

OpIndia Staff
Haryana DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi killed by mining mafia (image courtesy: PTC on Twitter)
14

Haryana DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over my mining mafia and killed in Panchaon near Nuh in Mewat region of Haryana. As per reports, DSP Bishnoi had gone for surprise inspection of a site where illegal mining was taking place. However, the mining mafia ran the dumper over him and killed him. The dumper that was used to kill him was the same that was used for illegal mining of sand.

As of now, no arrests are made in this case. The DSP died on the spot. As per police the investigation has been initiated.

Haryana Police took to Twitter to so condole his murder and said that he has laid down his life in line of duty and extended condolences to the family. Police said that no effort will be spared in bringing the offenders to justice.

As per reports, Bishnoi was acting on inputs of illegal mining in the area. Upon reaching the site he signalled a truck carrying stones to slow down. However, instead of slowing down and stopping, the driver sped up and ran over him, killing him instantly.

Bishnoi was set to retire later this year. Mining Minister Moolchand Sharma has said that the culprits wont be spared.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdsp haryana, surendra singh bishnoi, dsp bishnoi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,685FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com