In a piece of shocking news from Pakistan, a 14-year-old girl shot dead her father named Bilal Khan at 6 am on 23 September who raped her for over last three months in the country’s Punjab province. The horrifying incident, according to the police, transpired in Lahore’s Gujjarpura neighbourhood.

The minor revealed her trauma in sickening detail in a statement to the authorities including how the accused had been sexually abusing her for the previous three to four months. She informed the police that she had grown tired of being regularly violated by him and had ultimately made up her mind to murder the incestuous man.

Police officer Sohail Kazmi, who is investigating the case stated, “She said she was going through hell and decided to kill her rapist father and hence shot him dead using his gun.” The perpetrator who was a tailor by profession passed away instantly. The official further added, “A case would be registered against the suspect after investigating all aspects.”

While the offender was asleep, the victim used a pistol and the bullet struck his head which proved to be fatal. The booming sound of the gunshot woke up the family. They were initially unable to understand what had happened. However, when they became aware of the occurrence, they reportedly made an effort to avoid informing the police who were eventually notified by a neighbour at noon.

The girl, her mother, brother, and a neighbour were all apprehended by senior police officers who arrived at the crime site, including Superintendent of Police of Civil Lines Hassan Bhatti. Police started their inquiries into the situation while considering various perspectives. The minor unveiled the gruesome information about her ordeal when they interrogated her. Cops claimed to have recovered the gun.

The case gained attention a day after a Pakistani court sentenced an individual to death for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old minor girl. The instance occurred on 31 March 2019 at around 8:30 in the morning.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed of the Gender-Based Violence Court Lahore sentenced culprit M. Rafique to death on 22 September for raping his teenage daughter. According to the court’s order, the magnitude of the action merits the punishment’s severity.

The judge noted, “A father is always considered a natural guardian and protector of his children, and if a daughter is harmed by someone outside the house, she turns to her father, considering him her guardian. But in this case, the real father, by committing incest, has destroyed the personality, soul, and body of his own minor daughter. The minor has suffered a psychological disaster,” while pronouncing the order.