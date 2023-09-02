In a shocking development, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has led to a startling discovery of rape in the Shahbad Dairy murder case. According to the report, the victim Sakshi was raped before her horrific death on May 28.

On August 31, the police added the section of rape to the First Information Report after the recent development came to light.

The 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a 20-year-old named Mohammed Sahil Sarfaraz Khan, who stabbed her more than 20 times and then crushed her head with a boulder. The passersby didn’t even attempt to intervene and help the victim while the murder was happening. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the street.

The Delhi Police apprehended the perpetrator from his aunt’s residence in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh after the spine-chilling video went viral on social media. According to the police statement, both were in a relationship for around two years up until the beginning of May this year.

The police had first registered a case under the section of murder, however as the investigation progressed, they lodged a First Information Report under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, molestation, and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police had already submitted a charge sheet in the court in the case. Meanwhile, the postmortem report and Forensic Science Lab report came in, in which parts of semen were found in the genitals of the teenager and brought the matter of rape to the fore.

Police had informed that 34 wounds were found on the victim’s body. Her intestine was protruding, the skull was ruptured and 70 bones were completely smashed. A recording of the murder that lasted for around 90 seconds showed the offender forcing the girl into the wall with one hand while repeatedly stabbing her with a knife.

Mohammed Sahil continued the gut-wrenching assault after the victim was knocked to the ground and repeatedly stabbed as well as kicked her. He also attacked her many times with a cement slab while people were passing by without bothering to assist the minor.

The inquiry into the murder also revealed that the crime was premeditated and not a crime of passion. Sahil had been strolling across the street where the victim was killed since that morning. The culprit intended to kill Sakshi, her ex-boyfriend Praveen, and two to three other young people and had consumed alcohol before committing the crime. He confessed that he had bought the murder weapon about 15 days ago from a weekly market.

Notably, the Shahbad Dairy region is a hub of unlawful activities. Furthermore, there is a lack of well-maintained public spaces, encroachment on designated public areas, a rise in the crime rate, unsafe social conditions and the mushrooming of unauthorised structures in the locality.