Shahbad Dairy murder: ‘Sakshi knew Sahil as a Hindu’, reveals her friend; Police to investigate the Love Jihad angle

Meanwhile, another friend Aarti said that Sakshi knew Sahil as a Hindu boy. Delhi Police has arrested the accused and his medical examination has been done.

Sakshi, her friend, and the murderer Sahil- Image Source- Aaj Tak
5

In an update on the horrific Sakshi murder case from Delhi, it has come to the fore that the victim girl was friends with the accused Mohammed Sahil, and was unaware of his religion. One of Sakshi’s friends talked to the media on Monday to reveal that Sakshi used to think that Sahil belonged to the Hindu religion.

Neetu, one of the friends of the deceased broke her silence in the case and said Sakshi and Sahil had been fighting for some reason for the past many days. Meanwhile, another friend Aarti said that Sakshi knew Sahil as a Hindu boy. Delhi Police has arrested the accused and his medical examination has been done.

It was reported that Delhi Police arrested the accused Sahil from Bulandshahr in UP and Sahil had a Kalava (Hindu religious thread) tied on his hand. Police now have said that the matter will also be investigated from the angle of ‘Love Jihad’.

On Sunday (May 28, 2023), Sakshi was going to attend the birthday of her friend Neetu’s son. Neetu was one of her close friends and she used to often stay at her place as Neetu’s husband is in jail. Neetu informed the media after the murder that Sahil and Sakshi knew each other for 3-4 years. “For the past few days, they had been fighting over some issues and Sakishi didn’t want to talk to Sahil. She had gone out to buy some stuff for my son’s birthday but she never returned,” Neetu said.

Neetu said that Sakshi was approached by Sahil while she was waiting for one of their friends named Aarti. As per Neetu, the duo happened to engage in a fight and then Sahil, who had already come with the intention to murder, stabbed her around 20 times. He also crushed the victim’s head with a concrete block leading to her instant death.

Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra also took to Twitter to point out that the Muslim accused was wearing a Kalava around his wrist. Calling it an incident of Love Jihad, the BJP leader questioned with whose tactical support did the accused carry out the heinous crime.

The CCTV footage of the heinous murder also emerged and the same has been going viral over the internet. Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case following a complaint by the victim’s father.

The incident took place on Sunday, May 28, and the arrest came in within 24 hours of the crime’s occurrence. Along with Sahil, his father Sarfaraz has been taken into custody by the police.

