Monday, September 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSonia Gandhi prompts Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to list her achievements in Parliament, directs him...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sonia Gandhi prompts Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to list her achievements in Parliament, directs him to ‘carry on’ after he stops abruptly

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I am tempted to take the name of Madam Sonia Gandhi ji, who took the initiative to pass the landmark legislation 'Right to Information Act."

OpIndia Staff
Sonia Gandhi prompts Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to list her achievements in Parliament, directs him to ‘carry on’ after he stops abruptly
Screengrab of the video, image via Youtube/ Sansad TV
25

On Monday (September 18), Sonia Gandhi was seen prompting Congress MLA Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to list her achievements during the special session of the Parliament.

While discussing the ‘Parliamentary Journey Of 75 Years’ in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury highlighted the ‘accomplishments’ of past Prime Ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

At about 21:55 minutes into his speech, the Congress leader said, “I am tempted to take the name of Madam Sonia Gandhi ji, who took the initiative to pass the landmark legislation ‘Right to Information Act.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also credited Sonia Gandhi for other legislations such as the Right to Education Act and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), and the National Food Security Act.

Later during his speech, Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was seen telling Chowdhury to talk about Congress and Information Technology. She was also seen prompting him to add the grand old party’s supposed fight for granting women reservation.

When Speaker Om Birla indicated that his allotted time was over, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stopped abruptly to seek additional time from the Lok Sabha Chair. At that point, Sonia Gandhi was heard instructing, “Carry on, carry on, carry on…”

The Behrampur MLA quickly adapted to the situation and immediately listened to the directive of the party’s supremo. In August this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quizzed the Opposition Congress party about its decision to not allow Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak on the no-confidence motion.

“Why did Congress sideline Adhir Chowdhury? Was there a call from Bengal?”, he was heard saying. Even Home Minister Amit Shah took potshots at the Congress party for sidelining the Behrampur MLA.

“Your party members don’t allow you to speak. They haven’t mentioned your name in the list. Why are you speaking during my speech? Sit down,” he had said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAdhir Ranjan chowdhury, adhir ranjan sonia gandhi achievements, adhir ranjan speech parliament
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

PM Modi to convene Union Cabinet meeting at 6:30 pm today amid special session of Parliament

OpIndia Staff -
The meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held in the old Parliament building. Though the government has not officially revealed the agenda of this meeting, media reports claim that several key bills that have been listed for consideration during the special session could be discussed.
News Reports

India’s solar mission: ISRO’s Aditya L1 starts collecting scientific data using STEPs instrument

OpIndia Staff -
"Aditya-L1 has commenced collecting scientific data. The sensors of the Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument have begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth," the ISRO said on X.

Marathwada Water Grid Project: The much-needed project to solve the chronic water crisis in drought-prone Marathwada

Freedom fighters, governance, and temple of democracy: Highlights of PM Modi’s historic speech during last sitting at old Parliament

Bihar: Mohammed Isahak blackmails a Hindu Adivasi girl to marry him, converts her to Islam and tries to kill her with help from his...

Free bus rides, subsidised electricity, ₹2500 dole for women each month: Congress party announces freebies ahead of Telangana Vidhan Sabha elections

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,469FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com