On Monday (September 18), Sonia Gandhi was seen prompting Congress MLA Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to list her achievements during the special session of the Parliament.

While discussing the ‘Parliamentary Journey Of 75 Years’ in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury highlighted the ‘accomplishments’ of past Prime Ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

At about 21:55 minutes into his speech, the Congress leader said, “I am tempted to take the name of Madam Sonia Gandhi ji, who took the initiative to pass the landmark legislation ‘Right to Information Act.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also credited Sonia Gandhi for other legislations such as the Right to Education Act and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), and the National Food Security Act.

Later during his speech, Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was seen telling Chowdhury to talk about Congress and Information Technology. She was also seen prompting him to add the grand old party’s supposed fight for granting women reservation.

When Speaker Om Birla indicated that his allotted time was over, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stopped abruptly to seek additional time from the Lok Sabha Chair. At that point, Sonia Gandhi was heard instructing, “Carry on, carry on, carry on…”

"Carry on Carry on – Mahila Arakshan – Information Technology"



Sonia Gandhi passing out words for Adhir Ranjan to speak in Parliament.



Full of fun! pic.twitter.com/8J7zY8B9OD — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) September 18, 2023

The Behrampur MLA quickly adapted to the situation and immediately listened to the directive of the party’s supremo. In August this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quizzed the Opposition Congress party about its decision to not allow Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak on the no-confidence motion.

“Why did Congress sideline Adhir Chowdhury? Was there a call from Bengal?”, he was heard saying. Even Home Minister Amit Shah took potshots at the Congress party for sidelining the Behrampur MLA.

“Your party members don’t allow you to speak. They haven’t mentioned your name in the list. Why are you speaking during my speech? Sit down,” he had said.