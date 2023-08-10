On Thursday, August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in response to the no-confidence motion introduced by the opposition in the Parliament. PM Modi was speaking in Lok Sabha in response to the opposition’s no-confidence motion. During his speech, PM Modi asked why the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wasn’t allowed to speak.

Taking a dig at the opposition’s decision not to allow Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak during the debate, PM Modi asked, “Why did Congress sideline Adhir Chowdhury? Was there a call from Bengal?”

PM Modi asked why ‘Adhir babu’ was ignored, and he mentioned that Congress keeps insulting him. However, he expressed his full support to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury even though his parent party insults him.

Notably, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been very vocal against the TMC government in Bengal in general and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in particular. However, recently, Congress and TMC have come together as part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance to take on Narendra Modi and the BJP.

PM Modi’s comment was directed towards the newly formed I.N.D.I.A. alliance where Congress and Trinamool Congress from Bengal are allies.

On 22nd July, Congress’s party floor leader in Lok Sabha and Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched an attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee. Speaking at a press conference, Chowdhury said, “She (Mamata) came to power in 2011 with the help of the Congress. Then she denied that. The people of the state have become disillusioned with Mamata Banerjee now. So, she felt that she should now join hands with Congress… The Trinamool now desperately needs the Congress.”

Chowdhury added, “Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra united the entire country. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is a clear sign of change in India as a whole. The TMC realised that if they did not join with the politics of Rahul Gandhi, then the party would split.”