In Almendralejo city of Spain, AI-generated nude images of several teenage girls have sparked outrage. The AI-generated nude pictures of girls were circulating on social media platforms while the girls seen in the deepfake images were unaware of it.

These pictures were mostly taken from the girls’ social media profiles, and then processed by an application that created a fake image of the person sans clothes.

More than 20 to 30 schoolgirls, ranging from 11 to 17 years in age, have stepped forward as victims of the application’s use in and around Almendralejo city of Badajoz province.

The complaints concerning the AI-generated nude pictures and videos started surfacing last week when children returned to schools after the summer break in the town in Spain’s western Extremadura region.

According to reports, the culprits obtained the images from the victim girls’ Instagram accounts, edited them with an AI tool, and then shared the altered images on WhatsApp groups.

Dr Miriam Al Adib, mother of one of the victims said that the morphed photographs look realistic and quite unsettling for everyone, especially her 14-year-old daughter and other victims who are experiencing terrible mental torment.

“If I didn’t know my daughter’s body, this photo looks real,” Dr Adib said in an Instagram post. ” You (the culprits) are not aware of the damage you are causing. Using images to create this disgusting material and distributing them is a very serious crime,” she added.

Speaking to SER, Al Adib alleged that one of the victims was even blackmailed saying that either the victim gave them money or their AI-generated fake nude pictures would be posted online.

The local police are investigating the involvement of 11 local boys in creating and circulating the morphed images of the teenage girls over WhatsApp and Telegram applications.

Local media reports state that an AI-powered ClothOff app was used to morph the images, as the edited image of one of the victims featured a fly logo of the ClothOff app that claims to “undress anybody” through its free service.

So far, parents of many victims have filed complaints in the matter. Meanwhile, the case has been referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, and the mayor of the town has warned the culprits that they would face grave consequences.