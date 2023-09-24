Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeTechDangers of AI: Spanish town sees AI-generated naked images of several local minor girls...
News ReportsTechWorld
Updated:

Dangers of AI: Spanish town sees AI-generated naked images of several local minor girls circulate online

The AI-generated nude pictures of girls were circulating on social media platforms while the girls seen in the deepfake images were unaware of it.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via Pexels/PC World)
4

In Almendralejo city of Spain, AI-generated nude images of several teenage girls have sparked outrage. The AI-generated nude pictures of girls were circulating on social media platforms while the girls seen in the deepfake images were unaware of it.

These pictures were mostly taken from the girls’ social media profiles, and then processed by an application that created a fake image of the person sans clothes.

More than 20 to 30 schoolgirls, ranging from 11 to 17 years in age, have stepped forward as victims of the application’s use in and around Almendralejo city of Badajoz province.

The complaints concerning the AI-generated nude pictures and videos started surfacing last week when children returned to schools after the summer break in the town in Spain’s western Extremadura region.

According to reports, the culprits obtained the images from the victim girls’ Instagram accounts, edited them with an AI tool, and then shared the altered images on WhatsApp groups.

Dr Miriam Al Adib, mother of one of the victims said that the morphed photographs look realistic and quite unsettling for everyone, especially her 14-year-old daughter and other victims who are experiencing terrible mental torment.

“If I didn’t know my daughter’s body, this photo looks real,” Dr Adib said in an Instagram post. ” You (the culprits) are not aware of the damage you are causing. Using images to create this disgusting material and distributing them is a very serious crime,” she added.

Speaking to SER, Al Adib alleged that one of the victims was even blackmailed saying that either the victim gave them money or their AI-generated fake nude pictures would be posted online.

The local police are investigating the involvement of 11 local boys in creating and circulating the morphed images of the teenage girls over WhatsApp and Telegram applications.

Local media reports state that an AI-powered ClothOff app was used to morph the images, as the edited image of one of the victims featured a fly logo of the ClothOff app that claims to “undress anybody” through its free service.

So far, parents of many victims have filed complaints in the matter. Meanwhile, the case has been referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, and the mayor of the town has warned the culprits that they would face grave consequences.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAI chat bot; Chatgpt
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the German singer famous for singing spiritual Indian songs, who was praised by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi further lauded the polyglot singer CassMae and noted that she has aced singing in many Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. CassMae has mastered her notes in all of them. 
News Reports

We are fighting the Indian state, not a political party: Rahul Gandhi unveils the idea behind the I.N.D.I.A. alliance

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi claimed that that India is just a union of states and not a nation, thus lending credence to the left-liberal narrative of India’s non-existence before 1947.

There is no history in new Parliament House: Sanjay Raut criticises the new building

‘No specific proof shared’ – Indian officials say as they engage with partners over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s killing in Canada

Congress appoints YouTuber Avi Dandiya, who spread fake news about Pulwama terror attack, as Overseas Congress social media chief

‘Neech ko neech nahi kahege toh kya kahege’: Danish Ali’s casteist slur against PM Modi provoked Ramesh Bidhuri’s outburst

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,982FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com