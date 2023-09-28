In the Sushant Golf City police station precinct of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a nine-year-old boy allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl on the night of Tuesday, September 26. According to the police, the accused minor is a balloon seller and stays in the Sushant Golf City area while the minor victim begs at the signals of Arjunganj near PGI. Both the accused and the victim knew each other.

On Tuesday night, both the accused and the PGI area resident victim arrived to attend a fair organised in the Ahmamau area. Later, the nine-year-old boy took the minor girl to the jungle behind Ekana Stadium and raped her. Subsequently, the accused fled the spot. Meanwhile, the victim informed her parents about the crime. The victim’s father then filed a complaint at the police station.

SHO Atul Kumar Srivastava informed that a case has been registered on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father under section 83 of the IPC. SHO Srivastava added that although the accused escaped after the incident, he has been identified. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for a medical examination.

According to section 83 of the Indian Penal Code, any child aged 7 to 12 who commits an act of offence would be granted qualified immunity based on the child’s mental abilities, according to police.

SHO Srivastava further stated that the accused minor will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee under the Ministry of Child and Women Development. Subsequently, a decision will be made regarding further course of action in the matter.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the accused minor had threatened the victim not to tell anyone about his crime and that the victim informed her father about the incident three days later. Following the incident, the victim was traumatised and would stay quiet in seclusion. Noticing the behaviour of his daughter, the victim’s father questioned the girl about it and the victim then revealed her ordeal.