Thursday, September 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: 9-year-old boy allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in Lucknow, case registered
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: 9-year-old boy allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in Lucknow, case registered

The accused minor will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee under the Ministry of Child and Women Development to decide the further course of action

OpIndia Staff
(Representative image: File)
12

In the Sushant Golf City police station precinct of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a nine-year-old boy allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl on the night of Tuesday, September 26. According to the police, the accused minor is a balloon seller and stays in the Sushant Golf City area while the minor victim begs at the signals of Arjunganj near PGI. Both the accused and the victim knew each other.

On Tuesday night, both the accused and the PGI area resident victim arrived to attend a fair organised in the Ahmamau area. Later, the nine-year-old boy took the minor girl to the jungle behind Ekana Stadium and raped her. Subsequently, the accused fled the spot. Meanwhile, the victim informed her parents about the crime. The victim’s father then filed a complaint at the police station.

SHO Atul Kumar Srivastava informed that a case has been registered on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father under section 83 of the IPC. SHO Srivastava added that although the accused escaped after the incident, he has been identified. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for a medical examination.

According to section 83 of the Indian Penal Code, any child aged 7 to 12 who commits an act of offence would be granted qualified immunity based on the child’s mental abilities, according to police.

SHO Srivastava further stated that the accused minor will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee under the Ministry of Child and Women Development. Subsequently, a decision will be made regarding further course of action in the matter.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the accused minor had threatened the victim not to tell anyone about his crime and that the victim informed her father about the incident three days later. Following the incident, the victim was traumatised and would stay quiet in seclusion. Noticing the behaviour of his daughter, the victim’s father questioned the girl about it and the victim then revealed her ordeal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,759FollowersFollow
29,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com