UP: Raees and his son Salman arrested for hoisting the Pakistani flag at their residence in Moradabad

In the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the police arrested a father-son duo Raees and Salman on Wednesday (September 27) for hoisting the Pakistani national flag on the rooftop of their house. The arrest came after locals informed the police about the incident in the Aliganj Budhanpur village under the Bhagatpur police station precinct.

मुरादाबाद में फ़हराया पाकिस्तान का झंडा, इस नमकहरामी को क्या कहेंगे?



स्त्रोत – सुदर्शन न्यूज़ pic.twitter.com/oFvQ9aYQBy — हम लोग We The People 🇮🇳 (@ajaychauhan41) September 27, 2023

Reportedly, accused Raees (45) and his son Salman (25) ran a garments shop and made a Pakistani flag using white and green fabric. Subsequently, they hoisted that flag at their residence. The locals, however, made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media platforms.

As the video went viral on social media platforms including X, the police took note of the matter. Kuldeep Kumar, the in-charge of the Northeast Frontier Area (NEFA) outpost, was sent to the location to assess the situation. It was determined that a Pakistani flag was in fact flying atop the accused Raees’ residence. A case of sedition was registered against the accused on Wednesday leading to the arrest of Raees and his son Salman.

Taking to X (formerly, Twitter), Moradabad Police confirmed the arrest of the accused persons adding that further legal action is being undertaken. “In connection to the matter, a case has been registered at Bhagatpur police station and two accused have been arrested and sent to jail, other legal proceedings are underway,” Moradabad police posted.

प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना भगतपुर पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर 02 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है,अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। https://t.co/yvKnzfyKtT — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, police station in-charge Mohit Chaudhary said that the accused duo is being questioned. The police are trying to find out the motive of the accused duo behind hoisting a Pakistani flag. Other than the police and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) several other agencies are reported to be questioning the accused persons. SP Dehat Sandeep Kumar Meena informed that accused Raees and Salman will produced before the court on Thursday, September 28.