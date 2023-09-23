Saturday, September 23, 2023
UP: Muslim cleric elopes away with a minor madarsa student, wife and son reach police station to file a case of disappearance

The instance surfaced when the girl's cousin spoke to the Muslim cleric on the phone, the audio of which is going viral on social media. Her mother asserted that her daughter was seduced by the cleric who taught at the madrasa. Afterwards, he secretly married her and they fled.

Junaid Alam from Jharkhand who was a former cleric of a madarsa and father of two children married a minor from Aspur Devsara and absconded with her in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh. She was a student at the same institution. Her mother lodged a case of disappearance of her minor daughter at the police station on 17 September. Her father has also filed a complaint against the accused.

The matter pertained to Atraura Meerpur of the Aspur Devsara police station area. He used to teach in a madarsa in Wajidpur. His wife, Nurul Nisha arrived at the police station with their son and pleaded with the officers for justice.

The instance surfaced when the girl’s cousin spoke to the offender on the phone, the audio of which is going viral on social media. Her mother asserted that her daughter was seduced by the cleric who taught at the madarsa. Afterwards, he secretly married her and they fled.

The wife charged that the perpetrator tricked her and rented a room in Ambedkar Nagar before abandoning her there. He then told her that he would sell his field, buy a Bolero and drive it in Lucknow. “He left the house and claimed that he would go to Lucknow after selling the land, but we did not know that he was going to do such a wrong thing.” She informed that he has not returned ever since and now it has come to light that he eloped with a 16-year-old.

She was living with her children and did not have money to pay the rent of the house. She revealed that she had four kids with her husband and two of them passed away untimely. She cried that it was challenging for her to shoulder the burden of raising two children.

Additional Superintendent of Police East Vidyasagar Mishra disclosed that a case has been registered against the accused who is a resident of Garhwa, Jharkhand on the complaint of his spouse. A team has been formed to search for the couple.

The Aspur Devsara Police Station in charge proclaimed that his mobile had been put on surveillance and its location was found in another province. Authorities assured that he would be arrested soon and brought back to Pratapgarh where appropriate legal procedures would be followed.

