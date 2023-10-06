The trailer of the upcoming film “Leo”, starring Tamil actor Vijay (popularly known as Thalapathy) was released on Thursday (5th October). Some fans of the actor resorted to vandalism at the ‘Rohini Silver Screens theatre’ in Chennai during the fan-organised special screening of the film’s trailer.

The crowd rushed inside the premises as soon as the gates were unlocked. However, due to overcrowding and overzealous fans, the Rohini Theatre was left in a mess. Vijay’s fans smashed many seats beyond the scope of repair.

The entire theatre was packed with excitement, with hundreds of enthusiastic fans thronging the theatre to catch a glimpse of the Leo trailer. However, as the trailer showed on the large screen, some fans turned violent, tore apart seats and kicked them.

The visuals of the vandalism caused by the fans of actor Vijay have been doing rounds on social media. As seen in a video shared by trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, the theatre hall was left in a mess and many seats were torn apart.

Several pictures also indicated that the space was covered in confetti remnants. “Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening,” Manobala posted on X.

Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening. pic.twitter.com/vQ9sd6uvJg — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 5, 2023

The trailer depicted Vijay as a family man living in Kashmir with his wife (Trisha) and daughter. His past, however, haunts him as vengeful enemies seek him out. They set fire to his clothes and thrashed him but as the trailer continues, the actor is seen thrashing the goons.

Film Leo is an action thriller starring Vijay Joseph, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand. Sanjay Dutt.

The script of the film is co-written by Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film. Leo will be released in theatres on October 19.