Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndia's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bags gold in Asian Games, Kishore Jena finishes...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bags gold in Asian Games, Kishore Jena finishes second to bring home the silver

Neeraj Chopra won gold for India at the Asian Games with a throw of 88.88 meters, which is his seasons best.

OpIndia Staff
Neeraj Chopra takes top spot with an effort of 88.88m and Kishore Jena takes silver with a throw of 87.54m
12

On Tuesday, October 4, Neeraj Chopra added another gold feather to his illustrious cap after winning a gold medal for India in the men’s javelin throw finals at the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China with a throw of 88.88 meters, which is his season best.

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.88 m in his fourth attempt and kept his lead intact till the very end. 

India’s javelin thrower Kishore Jena stunned the country by giving a fair share of competition to his countrymate Neeraj Chopra as he registered a throw of 87.54 m, his personal best, in his fourth attempt. Jena finished second to bring home the silver medal for India.

India’s Kishore qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw event with an 86.77m throw in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday. The other opponents were nowhere near Neeraj and Jena.

With this remarkable victory, India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, also the reigning Olympic and world champion, comfortably defended his men’s javelin throw title at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday.

The men’s javelin throw event featured Neeraj Chopra and his compatriot Kishore Jena. Notably, after the first two attempts, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena continued to stay in the top two positions in the javelin throw event.

Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Gold at World Athletics Championships

Prior to this, in August this year, Neeraj Chopra etched history by winning the country’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary’s Budapest. Neeraj had recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and kept his lead intact till the very end.

Meanwhile, India surpassed its last best medal haul of 70 medals at the Asian Games on Day 11 of the Asian Games after archery pair Ojas Pravin and Jyothi Surekha clinched the gold medal in the mixed team compound finals. Now, with Neeraj Chopra’s tremendous win India’s total medal tally stands at 80.

In the previous-best edition at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, the Indian contingent returned with 70 medals including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsasian games, 2023 asian games, neeraj chopra, gold medal, china, hangzhou, kishore jena
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
658,528FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com