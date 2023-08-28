Monday, August 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNeeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Gold at World Athletics Championships, Indian Army...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Gold at World Athletics Championships, Indian Army congratulates

India's Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra made history in the early hours of Monday, capturing his country's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and edging out Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men's javelin throw event in Budapest.

ANI
Neeraj Chopra wins Gold at World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra, representational image
29

Soon after Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Hungary’s Budapest, the Indian Army congratulated the athlete on his special and monumental achievement.

The Indian Army took to the social media platform ‘X’ and said, “Neeraj Chopra makes us proud again!! IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.”

India’s Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra made history in the early hours of Monday, capturing his country’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and edging out Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men’s javelin throw event in Budapest.

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and kept his lead intact till the very end. Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m bagged a silver medal.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m. Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth while DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished sixth.

Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships.

This is Neeraj’s second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Before his two medals, India’s last medalist was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women’s long jump.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNeeraj Chopra news, Neeraj Chopra Gold, Neeraj Chopra Budapest
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,986FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com