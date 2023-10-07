On Friday, 6th October, Bhopal Municipal Corporation released a booklet listing 839 terms which will now be deemed unparliamentary in the meetings of the council. Among the 839 terms, the BMC has banned the usage of the word ‘Pappu’, which is often attributed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to the booklet, some of the words/phrases mentioned in the list of unparliamentary expressions are ‘Bade Talab me dub maro’, ‘oxygen lag gayi’, ‘Chori aur Seenajori’, ‘Moti Akal’, ‘Maa kasam’, ‘Pappu Pass ho jayega’, ‘bhang khaye ho kya’, ‘RSS ke Gunde, ‘BJP wale mafia’, etc. The list also restricts unnecessary mention of the names of the wives of council members.

Additionally, common phrases like ‘sasur’, ‘pappu’, ‘neech’ ‘chor’, ‘mithya’, ‘dealing’, ‘ventilator’, ‘dirty’, ‘plunder’, ‘Nautanki’, ‘Tamasha’, ‘besharam’, ‘420’, ‘khalnayak’, ‘Paap’, ‘gandi surat’, ‘bechara’ are also included. The list also mentions many popular idioms like ‘bhains ke aage been bajana’, ‘bhains chali paguraaye’, ‘khoda pahaad nikli chuhiya’, ‘ek hi thaali ke chatte batte’, ‘ullu ka pattha’ among others.

The use of unparliamentary phrases offends the sensibilities of others, according to BMC officials, who claim to be the country’s first civic body to issue a pamphlet containing 838 unparliamentary words.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation President Kishan Suryavanshi said that on the lines of 1500 words banned in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the booklet has been made to remove indecent words in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation Council meetings.

“To uphold decorum in the House, no corporator will be allowed to use the listed un-parliamentary words during BMC council meetings,” BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said while releasing the booklet. Such language is inappropriate during discussions. Chairman Suryavanshi opined that the corporators need to remain mindful while using such words since they have been banned from now on.

The BMC chairman informed that in case any council member uses the unparliamentary expressions listed in the booklet, it will not be considered as a part of the proceedings. However, in case corporators perpetually use such words in the council meetings, they will be expelled from the House.