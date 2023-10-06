Friday, October 6, 2023
Updated:

Facebook page of DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ shares pornographic clips. Here is what happened

So far, no official statement, clarification or apology has been posted by the Facebook page of 'Murasoli'

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of the website of Murasoli and clips uploaded by its FB page
10

On Thursday (October 5), the official Facebook handle of DMK’s mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ courted controversy after it shared porn clips on its stories. Murasoli is a Tamil newspaper, which was started by late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi in 1942.

Its Facebook page boasts of 16k likes and 21000 followers. On Thursday (October 5), Murasoli posted two stories, displaying women in sexually suggestive positions and exposing their private parts.

While highlighting the issue, the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, SG Suryah, said, “DMK’s official newspaper #Murasoli uploads porn videos as Official Facebook status.Whats this Mr. CM @mkstalin & Mr.@Udhaystalin ?Video Credits – @itisatp !*Video blurred for profanity.”

In order to ascertain the truth behind the claims, OpIndia visited the official website of the Tamil daily ‘Murasoli.’ We found the social media handles of the newspaper on the top, right-hand corner of the site.

On clicking the Facebook icon, we were redirected to the official page of ‘Murasoli’ bearing the username ‘murasoli180.’ We found that it was the same page which had 16k likes and 21K followers.

On hitting the stories, we found the two porn clips that were uploaded by the DMK mouthpiece. At the time of writing, the links for both those disturbing stories were live (here and here). So far, no official statement, clarification or apology has been posted by the Facebook page of ‘Murasoli’

While reacting to the development, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Weird thing is, they still didn’t remove it…What kind of political party is this…Perverts following Periyar ideology. Not surprised.”

Another X user remarked, “Perverts following pervert Periyar ideology.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

