On Saturday (7th October), India achieved a historic feat at the Asian Games as the Indian contingent at Hongzhou won its 100th medal at the games. This is the first time India has touched 3 figures at the Asian Games. The Indian women’s team won the country’s 100th medal after defeating Chinese Taipei in the women’s kabaddi final 26-25.

The same opponent held India to a 34-34 draw in the group stage, but the women in blue succeeded in running down the clock with a one-point victory at the end of the final game. Pooja’s super raid gave the Indian team a 14-9 lead at halftime. After the action resumed, India increased its lead to seven points but Chinese Taipei fought back well scoring five consecutive points.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian athletes for their momentous achievement at the Games. PM Modi also announced that he will be hosting India’s Asian Games contingent on 10th October and interacting with the athletes.

“A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, while expressing her joy over India’s remarkable win at the Asian Games, said, “I am very happy that I was able to do what I had thought about how the shooting process should be, and I was able to get satisfaction from it…I am also happy that I was able to win three gold medals. I am thankful to the people who encouraged and supported me through my journey. I am happy that India has done very well.”

Jyothi congratulated fellow athletes who won medals and thanked the Indian government for their continued support. “I would like to congratulate all the athletes who won medals…I would like to thank the government because, without their support, it would not have been possible,” Jyothi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ojas Deotale, who won 3 Gold Medals said, “I had come with the motive to win one gold medal for India, but after winning three gold medals, it feels as if I am in a dream. I would like to congratulate other players as well. 100 (medals) is a big number for India. It feels proud that India is growing… The Indian government, coaches, my parents, and all the supporting staff are behind this gold medal.”

With the latest wins, India stands at number 4 in the medal tally with 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze medals.