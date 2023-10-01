Woman killed, husband critical after Kannada actor Nagabhushana’s car rams into them

On Saturday, September 30, Kannada actor Nagabhushana allegedly hit a couple with his car in Bengaluru. While the woman died, her husband is undergoing treatment. The actor was arrested following the incident, however, was later granted bail. The accident took place when actor Nagabhushana was heading towards Konanakunte from Uttarahalli on Saturday night.

The incident unfolded on Vasanthpura main road in Bengaluru on Saturday night at 9:45 PM. The victim couple is identified as Krishna (58), and his wife Prema (48). They were walking on the footpath along the road when Nagabhushana’s car hit the couple before colliding with an electric pole. While Prema died on the way to the hospital, her husband Krishna is critical and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He has sustained injuries on his head, both the legs and abdomen.

The actor Nagabhushana was arrested by the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police in addition, his car was also seized by the police. An IndiaToday report, however, stated that the actor was granted bail.

On the complaint lodged by the deceased victim’s son Partha, the police registered a case against the accused actor under relevant sections. The police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

In his complaint submitted to the police, Partha said, “I work at a company and my parents stay with me. On September 30th, at about 10 PM, I was on Kanakapura Road when I received a phone call from someone who stayed in my flat. He told me that my parents had met with an accident. They said that a car hit both of them. I then went to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, some media reports claim that the actor himself took the victim couple to the hospital. Shiva Prakash D, DCP Traffic South said that in the alcometer test, no traces of alcohol were found.

Notably, some reports say that actor Nagabhushana was trying to avoid hitting a calf on the road and ended up taking a sharp turn while others say that the actor was driving in a “rash and negligent” manner. The actor, as of now, has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Actor Nagabhushana made his Sandalwood debut in 2018 with the film Sankastha Kara Ganapati. Nagabhushan has appeared in films such as Kausalya Supraja Rama, Daredevil Mustafa, Badava Raskel, and Ikkat, among others.