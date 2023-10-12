Uttar Pradesh: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh donates Rs 11 lakh for construction of Kuldevi temple

On 16th October, Maa Chaudhary Devi’s idol will be consecrated in a temple built with the money donated by Indian cricketer Rinku Singh in village Kamalpur of district Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Rinku Singh had sought blessings from his Kuldevi Maa Chaudhary Devi for IPL matches and promised to build a temple with his own money if he performed well. Rinku Singh’s brother Sonu Singh said that amount of around Rs 11 lakhs was spent on temple construction. The idol’s consecration is still pending, which will be done on 16th October by his family.

Rinku will not be present during the ceremony as he will be busy with Duleep Trophy matches. He is expected to come home during Diwali.

IPL 2023 brought Rinku Singh into the limelight following his memorable performances for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders. One of the most memorable moments during the tournament was against Gujarat Titans, where he hit five sixes in the final over, scoring 48 runs out of 21 balls.

Based on his performance, he was included in the team led by Rituraj Gaikwad for the Asian Games in China. He played a crucial innings against Nepal in the quarter-finals and scored 37 runs in just 15 balls. Indian team won Gold in the Asian Games in cricket.

26 years old, Rinku Singh comes from a humble background. His father works for a gas agency. Rinku’s mother is a homemaker. He has five siblings.