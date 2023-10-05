In a recent development, the Varanasi district court, on 5th October, granted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) an additional four weeks to conduct a comprehensive survey of the disputed structure at the Gyanvapi Complex, adjacent to the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple.

This marks the third extension granted to ASI, bringing the new deadline for the survey report to 3rd November 2023. Despite challenging circumstances, the court has remained committed to ensuring a thorough examination of the complex.

District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh presided over the hearing on Thursday, 5th October 2023, and delivered a conditional order, making it clear that this would be the final extension provided for the survey. The court, recognising the significance of the matter, continued proceedings even on a day marked by condolences.

Subhash Chaturvedi, an advocate for the Hindu side, highlighted the court’s dedication, stating, “There was condolence in the court today. Even after this, the court has heard the case considering it important.” He went on to explain that the survey work had been affected by inclement weather conditions, including rain, which necessitated the extension to ensure a comprehensive examination.

The ASI submitted an application on 4th October 2023, seeking an additional four weeks to complete the scientific survey at the Gyanvapi Complex. The application outlined the challenges faced during the survey, including the presence of debris, wet soil, and construction materials like bricks and stone slabs. These obstacles required careful removal to avoid damage to the structure, which contributed to the need for more time.

The survey of the Gyanvapi Complex was initiated on the court’s orders to address the rights of worship for various devotees, including Shringar Gauri. The survey has been ongoing since 4th August 2023 and has seen two previous extensions. Initially, the ASI was expected to submit its survey report on 8th September 2023. However, due to the challenges faced during the survey process, the court granted a series of extensions.

The latest extension, allowing four more weeks for the survey’s completion, signifies the court’s commitment to a thorough and accurate examination of the complex. The ASI has assured that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure no damage to the premises during the survey.

It may be recalled that on July 21, the Varanasi court had given a nod to the petition filed by the Hindu side, seeking a scientific survey of the Gynvapi structure in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Hindu parties had requested a survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to determine whether the mosque had been built over an earlier structure of the Hindu temple.

The ‘Wazu’ area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslims since the Hindu parties assert that ‘Shivling’ has been found in that spot, however, the Muslim side disputed the same and claimed that it is only a water fountain.