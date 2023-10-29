Sunday, October 29, 2023
Daughter of scam-accused TMC Minister deposited ₹3.37 crores into her bank account after demonetisation, claimed ‘tuition money’ during ED interrogation

ED also found cash deposits of ₹4.3 crores in the IDBI Bank account of Mandipa Mallick, the wife of Jyoti Priya Mallick.

OpIndia Staff
Priyadarshini Mallick (left), Jyoti Priya Mallick (right), images via Anandabazar Patrika and Jagran
The daughter of now-arrested West Bengal Forest Minister, Jyoti Priya Mallick, had deposited a whopping ₹3.37 crores in her bank account after the 2016 demonetisation exercise.

Priyadarshini Mallick had deposited the large sum of ‘unaccounted money’ into her Union Bank of India account. This was despite the fact that she was a school teacher by occupation and her annual salary that year was just ₹2.48 lakhs.

During her interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, she claimed to have earned over 3 crores through tuition.

While speaking about the matter a source informed The Times of India, “She (Priyardashini) is a school teacher and claimed all this amount was earned through tuition. In that financial year, her annual salary was Rs 2.48 lakh”

ED found cash deposits of ₹4.3 crores in the IDBI Bank account of Mandipa Mallick, the wife of Jyoti Priya Mallick. On Friday (27th October), the Enforcement Directorate arrested the TMC Minister for his involvement in a public distribution system (PDS) scam during his stint as ‘food Minister.’

He is accused of laundering ₹95 crores through a web of shell companies. Jyoti Priya Mallick has been remanded to ED custody till 5th November 2023.

Earlier on Thursday (26th October), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashed at the central agency threatening it with police action if the senior Trinamool leader was harmed in any way.

Speaking in a press conference at her Kalighat residence Mamata said, “BJP is in engaged in a devious strategy under the guise of ED raids on opposition leaders nationwide ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It will not help them to win. Jyotipriya Mallick is in poor health. He is suffering from high blood sugar. We will file an FIR against the BJP and the ED if any harm befalls him during searches at his residence.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

