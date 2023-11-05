On Sunday (5th November), the Ministry of Defence informed that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for an extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Indian Armed Forces tantamount to their officer counterparts.

“With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable,” the Defence Ministry said in its statement.

According to the Defence Ministry, the move is in keeping with Singh’s aim of “inclusive participation” of all women in the armed forces, irrespective of rank.

The statement added that this measure will improve working conditions for women in the military by allowing them to better combine their professional and familial lives.

Notably, women officers currently receive 180 days of maternity leave with full pay for each child, up to a maximum of two children. Women officers are entitled to 360 days of childcare leave during their whole service tenure (if the child is under the age of 18). Moreover, a child adoption leave of 180 days is allowed following the date of the legitimate adoption of a child under the age of one year.

According to the ministry, the three services have spearheaded a paradigm change with the admission of women as soldiers, sailors, and air warriors, in line with the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to utilising “Nari Shakti”.

“From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world to being posted on warships as well as dominating the skies, Indian women are now breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces,” the statement adds.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the… — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 5, 2023

Taking to X, the Defence Minister’s office posted, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable.”