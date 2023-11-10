On Monday (6th November), a 200-year-old Hindu temple was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Barman Basti village in Ratabari in Karimganj district of Assam.

As per reports, a group of criminals set fire to the ancient Shiv-Narayan Mandir in the wee hours of the night. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Ratabari police.

After the news of the incident spread, the locals rushed to the temple. They demanded strict action against those involved in the temple’s destruction.

Following the incident, the District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and SP Partha Pratim Das rushed to the crime scene. A contingent of paramilitary forces was deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

During the initial investigation, three gallons of fuel were reportedly recovered by the police. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend all those involved in the incident. BJP leader Jitendra Lal and Subrata Bhattacharjee have asked authorities to take swift action in the case and bring the culprits to justice.

According to SP Partha Pratim Das, a probe has been initiated into the case and the situation in the area has been brought back to normalcy. He has appealed to the locals to not fall for rumours surrounding the destruction of the 200-year-old Hindu temple.

As per a report by NorthEast Now, the incident took place on Tuesday (7th November). The temple is revered by the tribal community and was reportedly built in the 19th century.

According to the local women, the temple was deliberately set on fire to hurt Hindu sentiments and create communal tension. The Ratabari area is known for communal dispute over land sharing between two communities.

According to a report by Barak Bulletin, the Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has directed the local police to ensure the restoration of the temple. The repair work is being carried out in accordance with Hindu religious customs, including ‘Suddhi Puja’.

“Under the guidance of DGP Sir, we have initiated the repair work in earnest, and it will be conducted with utmost priority,” informed SP Partha Protim Das.