On Saturday (25th November), Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami shared a video from his Instagram handle to share that he happened to save a tourist whose car underwent an accident in Nainital in Uttarakhand.

Shami asserted that he and a group of individuals managed to extricate the person from the car, which was descending a slope, just in time to avert a potentially grave incident.

The cricketer celebrated for his ability to dismantle opposing batters with his formidable bowling, unexpectedly transformed into a rescuer for an unidentified individual.

Mohammed Shami wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nanital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely.”

Hailing from a modest background, Shami, the cricketer, disclosed in a recent interview that he has operated motorcycles, cars, tractors, buses, and even trucks.

Mohammed Shami’s native place is in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. He was touring Nainital with his friends when he saw this accident and helped the distressed person.

Mohammed Shami said in his recent interview with PUMA that he likes to tour and travel. He said, “I like travelling, and fishing. I like driving a lot. I like driving bikes and cars. But after playing for India, I have stopped driving bikes. What if I get injured? I drive a bike on highways, maybe sometimes in the village when I go to meet my mom.”

Now, when he was on one such journey, Mohammed Shami helped out a person trapped in an accident. Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past month because of his impeccable performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in which he emerged as the bowler to take the most number of wickets. He claimed 24 wickets in the tournament.