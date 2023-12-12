On Monday (11th December), the Calcutta High Court heard a petition against author Arundhati Roy for anti-India statements she made to the Islamist propaganda news outlet Al Jazeera. The petitioner asserted that Roy stated in an interview with Al Jazeera that “India was becoming a fascist Hindu enterprise.”

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya noted that the plea had not been properly served on the respondents and ordered that it be listed after service had been executed on the respondents, which included Twitter Inc., whose name had subsequently been changed to “X Corp.”

The petitioner contended that Roy had disclosed these remarks to Al Jazeera, which is ‘affiliated with Osama Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda’. Roy in the year-old video could also be heard calling the present rulers of India ‘gangsters’.

“Millions of people follow her. She called the Indian government a “Hindu Fascist enterprise” in an interview with AI Jazeera, even though India is one of the few secular nations in the world. The people have mandated the government, and Osama Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda is represented by Al Jazeera. Thousands of people will share her speech, and renowned actor Prakash Raj has also referred to Hindus as fascists. Hindus are not fascists; we have learned dharma rakshite rakshita, which means we protect our dharma and it protects us,” the petitioner stated.

After hearing the plea, the Chief Justice asked the petitioners if they had previously filed a similar plea with the Delhi High Court. Additionally, it was mentioned that not all respondents had received the service and that Twitter Inc., one of the respondents, would have to be freshly arrayed as X Corp in the writ petition.

Meanwhile, the legal representative for the petitioner maintained that these remarks ‘don’t make any sense.’

Taking issue with these remarks, the plea was adjourned after service was completed, and the Chief Justice rebuked orally: “Are you calling us senseless?” Or the State’s attorney? Never use that word, and how long have you been in practice? From 2006? Even in a Magistrates Court, do not use these expressions because they can lead to criminal contempt. You are appearing before the first court in a chartered High Court, India’s oldest. You’d better watch your language. List after effective service is completed,” the court was quoted as saying.

The petition was moved by Advocates Mita Banerjee Ray and Barun Kumar Ray.