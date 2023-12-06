On 5th December, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari said in a post on X that two FIRs had been registered by BJP’s Malati Rava Roy and Sikha Chatterjee for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, “The TMC thieves had the audacity to try and smear Hon’ble PM’s & Hon’ble HM’s reputation by hurling all kinds of abuses and engaging in name-calling within the WB Assembly Premises. Two FIRs have been registered by Smt. Malati Rava Roy & Smt. Sikha Chatterjee in this regard. I am sure Mamata Police won’t lift a finger and take any action to bring these miscreants to justice. I would like to assure all these offenders, one day all of you will be taken to the task for this disrespectful behavior. Just wait for the day. Till then remember one thing; when you spit at the moon, it falls back on your face!” (sic)

In her complaint, Roy said that on 20th November, TMC leaders were sitting on the premises of the Assembly House and protesting against the Central Government. During the protest, Ashima Patra and Mosaraf Hussain of TMC allegedly raised derogatory slogans against PM Modi and HM Shah. She added that other MLAs also joined them in raising the slogans. Roy named 60 MLAs in her complaint. She further alleged that the ‘criminal activity was conspired by Aroop Biswas, Janab Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya’.

Sikha Chatterjee filed a similar complaint against the TMC leaders. Adhikari also shared video of the derogatory slogans raised by the TMC leaders.

Complaint filed against BJP leaders by TMC

On 4th December, State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya filed complaints against BJP leaders for wearing T-shirts with alleged derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She claimed that BJP lawmakers undermined the dignity of West Bengal and its residents.