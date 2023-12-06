Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBJP lodges police complaint against TMC leaders for insulting PM Narendra Modi and Home...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP lodges police complaint against TMC leaders for insulting PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

Suvendhu Adhikari said "The TMC thieves had the audacity to try and smear Hon'ble PM's & Hon'ble HM's reputation by hurling all kinds of abuses and engaging in name-calling within the WB Assembly Premises."

OpIndia Staff
BJP filed complaint against TMC leaders for derogatory slogans against PM Modi and HM Shah
BJP filed complaints against TMC leaders for raising derogatory slogans against PM Modi and HM Shah (Image: SS from video shared by Adhikari)
9

On 5th December, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari said in a post on X that two FIRs had been registered by BJP’s Malati Rava Roy and Sikha Chatterjee for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, “The TMC thieves had the audacity to try and smear Hon’ble PM’s & Hon’ble HM’s reputation by hurling all kinds of abuses and engaging in name-calling within the WB Assembly Premises. Two FIRs have been registered by Smt. Malati Rava Roy & Smt. Sikha Chatterjee in this regard. I am sure Mamata Police won’t lift a finger and take any action to bring these miscreants to justice. I would like to assure all these offenders, one day all of you will be taken to the task for this disrespectful behavior. Just wait for the day. Till then remember one thing; when you spit at the moon, it falls back on your face!” (sic)

In her complaint, Roy said that on 20th November, TMC leaders were sitting on the premises of the Assembly House and protesting against the Central Government. During the protest, Ashima Patra and Mosaraf Hussain of TMC allegedly raised derogatory slogans against PM Modi and HM Shah. She added that other MLAs also joined them in raising the slogans. Roy named 60 MLAs in her complaint. She further alleged that the ‘criminal activity was conspired by Aroop Biswas, Janab Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya’.

Sikha Chatterjee filed a similar complaint against the TMC leaders. Adhikari also shared video of the derogatory slogans raised by the TMC leaders.

Complaint filed against BJP leaders by TMC

On 4th December, State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya filed complaints against BJP leaders for wearing T-shirts with alleged derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She claimed that BJP lawmakers undermined the dignity of West Bengal and its residents.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com