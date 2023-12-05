On the second day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha, Senthil Kumar, the DMK MP from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu made the pejorative ‘gaumutra’ remark to mock the Hindi-speaking states in the Northern part of India. While addressing the Parliament on ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023’, the DMK leader referred to states in the Hindi heartland as “Gaumutra states”.

Addressing the Lok Sabha members, he said, “The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call as the ‘Gaumutra states’.”

"BJP can win elections only in GOMUTRA states" – DMK MP Senthil Kumar passes gomutra slur (which is mainly used by Pakistani terrorists against Hindus) inside parliament. pic.twitter.com/fp5Zxq3RMm — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 5, 2023

Further in his 7-minute speech, he tried to make false equivalence with the Unionhood of Jammu and Kashmir. The DMK MP alleged that the BJP could reduce South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka into Union territory to have ‘indirect rule’ over these states.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time that the DMK leader has made the Hinduphobic ‘Gaumutra’ comment inside the Parliament. In February 2022, he mocked the BJP government by making the Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ comment in the parliament. In his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President, Senthilkumar said that if government at all wants to implement the National Education Policy, it should do it in their ‘gaumutra’ states.

Furious over the execution of the National Education Policy in the state of Tamil Nadu, he had said, “According to NEP, gross enrollment ratio has to be 50 percent which Tamil Nadu has achieved long ago. If they want to implement this policy, they should implement the Dravidian model for the development of the country. Why is their policy being thrust upon us? We reject it. If they want to implement it, they should do it in their gaumutra States.”

Earlier, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had also spoken the language of Islamists and mocked the BJP government by making the ‘gaumutra’ remark before addressing the Parliament in February 2022.

Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address.



Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2022

It is worth noting that the ‘Gaumutra’ jibe has been used by Islamists and their apologists as a racist, derogatory slur against Hindus. The Pulwama terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar had also said that he killed the CRPF soldiers to kill those who ‘drink cow urine’, to mock Indians, especially Hindus.

In 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack had killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist Ahmed Dhar could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah.