Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLok Sabha expels Mahua Moitra after Ethics Panel report on her corruption and bribery,...
Editor's picksFeaturedPolitics
Updated:

Lok Sabha expels Mahua Moitra after Ethics Panel report on her corruption and bribery, Opposition stages walkout

Moitra was seen reading the prepared speech outside the parliament. She even tried to brazen it out saying there is no rule of expelling an MP for sharing login credentials with a businessman, and there is no evidence of her taking lavish gifts from Hiranandani.

OpIndia Staff
Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha
TMC MP Mahua Moitra being thrown out of Krishi Bhavan earlier in October, for creating a ruckus
12

TMC’s Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee tabled its report on her corruption and bribery. She was expelled after the tabled report was debated and a vote was sought from MPs.

Mahua Moitra reportedly requested to speak on behalf of her party but she was denied.

Opposition leaders have staged a walkout, as usual, after Lok Sabha adopted the motion to expel the scam-tainted MP. Moitra was seen reading the prepared speech outside the parliament. She even tried to brazen it out saying there is no rule of expelling an MP for sharing login credentials with a businessman, and there is no evidence of her taking lavish gifts from Hiranandani.

Earlier today, the Ethics Committee report probing ‘Unethical Conduct’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the “cash for query” case that was tabled in the Lok Sabha recommended that Moitra “may be expelled” from the Lok Sabha and called for an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the central government in a “time-bound manner”. 

Moitra is facing a CBI inquiry over serious allegations of corruption, bribery where she has herself admitted that she had given her login credentials to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions on her behalf, questions that were related to Hiranandani’s business interests and were targeted to his rival Adani Group.

Hiranandani has admitted to paying cash, lavish gifts to Moitra, and having access to her Lok Sabha login credentials.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Left parties not running inter-faith marriage bureaus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after cleric accuses communists of helping Muslim women marry Hindu men

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC refuses to quash chargesheet against man booked for derogatory Facebook posts on PM Modi and Indian Army, says statement could divide society

OpIndia Staff -

6,450 dowry deaths in 2022: Shahana’s suicide brings under the spotlight the chronic social evil afflicting modern India

Shraddha Pandey -

Bihar: Female students in the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Nalanda accuse HOD and other doctors of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -

Every single rupee looted from public will have to be returned: PM Modi says as I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu unearth ₹300...

OpIndia Staff -

Ethics Committee panel tables report on Mahua Moitra, recommends her expulsion in the ‘cash for query’ scandal, calls for intense inquiry: Details

ANI -

Tamil Nadu Church groups which led Kudankulam protests, receive foreign funds even after FRCA cancellation, MP writes to MHA: Read full details

Siddhi Somani -

I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and massive liquor empire spread across Odisha and Jharkhand, 300 crores in cash seized so far, counting...

OpIndia Staff -

MP: BJP functionary attacked with swords; seven supporters of Congress MLA Arif Masood arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Mazar with 2 graves under a neem tree: The place in Prayagraj where father and daughter were converted to Islam, women and children were...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com