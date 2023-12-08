TMC’s Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee tabled its report on her corruption and bribery. She was expelled after the tabled report was debated and a vote was sought from MPs.

Mahua Moitra reportedly requested to speak on behalf of her party but she was denied.

Opposition leaders have staged a walkout, as usual, after Lok Sabha adopted the motion to expel the scam-tainted MP. Moitra was seen reading the prepared speech outside the parliament. She even tried to brazen it out saying there is no rule of expelling an MP for sharing login credentials with a businessman, and there is no evidence of her taking lavish gifts from Hiranandani.

Opposition stages walk out after Lok Sabha adopts motion to expel Mahua Moitra as TMC MP pic.twitter.com/QwWt2i8s84 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Earlier today, the Ethics Committee report probing ‘Unethical Conduct’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the “cash for query” case that was tabled in the Lok Sabha recommended that Moitra “may be expelled” from the Lok Sabha and called for an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the central government in a “time-bound manner”.

Moitra is facing a CBI inquiry over serious allegations of corruption, bribery where she has herself admitted that she had given her login credentials to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions on her behalf, questions that were related to Hiranandani’s business interests and were targeted to his rival Adani Group.

Hiranandani has admitted to paying cash, lavish gifts to Moitra, and having access to her Lok Sabha login credentials.