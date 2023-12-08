Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who brought in serious charges of bribery and corruption against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, has posted another explosive tweet.

“Shashi Tharoor should be in jail, not in parliament”, Jai Anant Dehadrai posted on Friday, 8th December.

Shashi Tharoor should be in Jail not in Parliament. — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) December 8, 2023

Dehadrai’s latest post is in the context of an earlier post which he had deleted.

In a now-deleted post, Dehadrai had shared that he had witnessed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor molesting a woman and TMC MP Mahua Moitra chose to keep quiet about it.

Jai Anant’s deleted post

In a X post on 6th December, Jai Anant Dehadrai had shared, “Mahua’s remarks on misogyny are laughable and expose her for the raging hypocrite she is. She and I witnessed Shashi Tharoor molest a lady on 11th October 2022 at the Taj Chambers Delhi. She prevented me from reporting Shashi’s sickening behaviour. I am sure she can explain why.”

Dehadrai soon deleted the post after sharing. However, screenshots of the deleted post created quite a buzz on social media.

It is notable here that TMC MP Mahua Moitra is facing an investigation from the Lok Sabha ethics committee, and the CBI based on explosive allegations of bribery, corruption and possible violation of Parliamentary privilege in exchange for money. Dehadrai, who was earlier in a relationship with Moitra, had complained to the CBI that Moitra had misused her Parliamentart privilege to post questions that targeted Adani, to further the business interests of Darshan Hiranandani, Adani’s rival.

Soon after Dehadrai’s allegations were taken up by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to formally complaint to Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani admitted that Mahua Moitra had shared her Lok Sabha log in credentials with him and his office used to post questions on her behalf. Hiranandani also stated that in exchange for the ‘favours’ he was made to shower lavish gifts on Mahua, including luxury items, foreign trips, and crores of cash to meet her demands.

Dehardrai had also alleged that Mahua had kidnapped his beloved pet dog Henry to emotionally harass him to take back his complaint.