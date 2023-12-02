A video of a female constable of Bihar Police is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, she is seen engaged in an argument with a Magistrate during a program of the Animal Husbandry Department in Bihar’s capital, Patna.

Reportedly, the argument broke out between the magistrate and the police constable deployed for security at the event ‘over water’. When the magistrate asked the on-duty female constable to bring water, she got into an argument with the magistrate and made it a matter of prestige. Following the argument, the Magistrate threatened to take the matter with the DSP of the police line and complain about the police personnel.

Notably, the incident unfolded on Thursday (30th November), when the Animal and Fisheries Department organised a program to release 1 lakh 5 thousand fish babies in the Ganga river at Digha Ghat in Patna.

To provide security for the event, policemen had been deployed from the police lines since morning and VP Gupta was made the magistrate for this program. The police personnel had to skip their breakfast. However, when the Magistrate asked a policewoman to bring water before the event, it irked the female constable.

She asked the magistrate why should she bring water stating that she was a government servant and not his servant. Following the argument, all the policemen also came in her support and started opposing the magistrate.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the female constable could be heard saying, ‘Are we their servant? We are servants of the government. Does he have a personal servant? They themselves have been having breakfast since morning, and did they ask us for breakfast? And he is asking us for water. Has he seen his face?’

Regarding the incident, Magistrate VP Gupta said that he had asked for water as a matter of humanity. Anyone can ask for water and give it to drink. When I brought bottles from my house, I gave water to these people also, but if these people make it an issue of prestige, then I will complain about this to the DSP of the police line.