Following the Congress party’s disastrous performance in the three Hindi heartlands of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has voiced concerns over the I.N.D.I. Alliance’s survival. Furthermore, he denounced the Congress for disregarding the opposition bloc and its affiliated political parties.

Talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s incredible performance he stated, “BJP should be congratulated because we were not expecting this result. We were hearing from our allies that in Chhattisgarh, the Congress would come to power easily, they would win in Madhya Pradesh as well, they were confident in Telangana and they were even saying that in the end, they would come out victorious in Rajasthan as well.”

He remarked that Congress was certain it would establish its government in Telangana and that only their claim in the southern state held up when the results were announced. “Neither could they save Chhattisgarh, nor win back Madhya Pradesh nor could they win in Rajasthan again.”

He added, “If you see Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister for a short time, but leaving that aside, for around 20 years BJP was in power. This is BJP’s fifth term. This is huge,” and further revealed, “On December 6, the Congress chief invited some I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders for lunch. They recalled the bloc after three months. Let’s see.”

On BJP's lead in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, National Conference Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "We have to congratulate the BJP now because we were not expecting this. We were hearing that the Congress would easily…"

The National Conference vice-president didn’t appear optimistic about the prospects of the opposition and noted, “I cannot say anything. The situation of the I.N.D.I. Alliance in the state elections, if the same continues in the future, then we will not be able to save ourselves.”

He also brought up the issue of denying a ticket to ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi party in Madhya Pradesh. “The Congress could not understand the ground situation in Madhya Pradesh. What would have they lost if they had given 5-7 seats to Akhilesh Yadav,” he questioned and mentioned, “They have lost anyway. It is possible that if Akhilesh Yadav was given a few seats, we could save ourselves a little in MP. Now the results are out.”

“What storm could have blown? What have they won now? The results are in front of everyone now,” the exasperated politician asked. “The NC will be standing on its own,” he answered while addressing the issue of whether his party is going to contest with the I.N.D.I. Alliance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election.

On the future of the INDIA Alliance, National Conference Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "I cannot say anything. The situation of the INDIA Alliance in the state elections, if the same continues in the future, then we will not be able…"

“A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh asked us about our performance in the state. We told him how many seats we had won and when as well as in which seats we stood at number two. We had a comprehensive discussion. They woke up Samajwadi Party leaders even at 1 a.m. They assured us six seats. However, when the lists were announced, there were zero seats for the Samajwadi Party,” Akhilesh Yadav had complained after Congress ignored his party before the assembly poll in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on 6 December leaders of the opposition bloc which consists of twenty-six political parties are scheduled to convene at the Delhi home of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to devise a plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports in the media, the leaders are expected to meet and decide the strategy to fight the BJP before the elections.