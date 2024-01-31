On Wednesday (31st January), ahead of the Budget Session in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition parties and asked them to recall and introspect their unruly behavior resulting in their suspension.

In his traditional address to the media before the commencement of Parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi greeted everyone with ‘Ram, Ram’ and stated that the Budget session was an opportunity for repentance and leaving constructive footprints, and he urged all MPs to do their best.

“I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will introspect on what they did in their term as Members of Parliament. Those who contributed positively to Parliament will be remembered by all. But those members who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered,” he said.

“This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best,” he added. He stated that President Murmu’s address to the joint session, as well as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the interim Budget, were Nari Shakti festivities.

PM Modi recalled how the women’s reservation bill was enacted in the new Parliament building during the winter session, saying, “At the end of the first session that was convened in this beautiful Parliament building, Parliament took a graceful decision – Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Following that, on January 26, we watched how the country experienced Nari Shakti’s capability, valor, and resolve.”

“Today, when the budget session begins, President Murmu’s guidance and tomorrow when Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim budget. In a way, this is a festival of the Nari Shakti,” he said.

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last session of the current Lok Sabha, commenced with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The new government will present the entire budget once it takes office.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told a gathering of political party floor leaders in Parliament that Sitharaman would also deliver the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, currently under the President’s Rule.

Joshi stated that the main agenda of the 17th Lok Sabha’s brief session, which will end on 9th February, was the President’s address, the presentation of the interim Budget, and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, with a response from PM Modi.