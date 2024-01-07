As the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya draws near on 22nd January, the entire nation is gripped in fervent devotion and anticipation.

Among the many acts of faith and reverence, the journey of Hyderabad’s Challa Srinivasa Shastri, a 64-year-old devout follower of Lord Ram, stands out.

He embarked on a remarkable 8000-kilometre foot march to Ayodhya, carrying gold-plated Charan Padukas of Lord Ram, valued at approximately 64 lakh rupees, atop his head.

Srinivasa Shastri’s journey, which is the reverse of the route taken by Lord Ram during his exile, began on 20th July. He plans to visit various holy sites like Puri, Trimbakeshwar, Dwarka, and especially the significant locations where Lord Ram installed Shivalingas.

His path also includes stops at Chitrakoot, 272 km from Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and finally culminating in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. The devout pilgrim, also the founder of the Ayodhya Bhagyanagar Sitaram Foundation, carries with him a profound personal devotion.

“My father had participated in ‘Karseva’ in Ayodhya. He was a great devotee of Lord Hanuman. He wanted a Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. He is no more, so I decided to fulfil his wish,” stated Shastri, echoing a deep-seated spiritual commitment passed down through generations.

This journey isn’t just a personal pilgrimage for Shastri; it symbolizes the collective spirit of millions of devotees. Shastri plans to donate the Charan Padukas to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon his arrival.

His journey had a brief pause due to a trip to the UK but resumed with the same zeal soon after his return. The upcoming event at the Ram Mandir has stirred a wave of enthusiasm across India. Villages, towns, and cities are preparing to celebrate this historic moment in their local temples, reflecting a nationwide spiritual awakening.

Shastri’s unique journey, laden with historical and cultural significance, encapsulates the deep-rooted devotion and reverence for Lord Ram, a central figure in the country’s spiritual ethos.