Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGyanvapi case: Allowing Hindus to offer Puja inside Vyas Ka Tekhana is a violation...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gyanvapi case: Allowing Hindus to offer Puja inside Vyas Ka Tekhana is a violation of Places of Worship Act, claims AIMIM chief Owaisi

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, told ANI, "Puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform Puja."

ANI
AIMIM chief Owaisi says Varanasi court decision is violation of Places of Worship Act
Gyanvapi masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi, images via Bhaskar and Wiki
3

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the judgment by the Varanasi court to allow Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex was a violation of the Places of Worship Act.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The judge who gave the decision was his last day before retirement. The judge appointed the District Magistrate as receiver on January 17 and finally, he has directly given the verdict. He himself said that no prayers were offered since 1993. It has been 30 years. How does he know there is an idol inside? This is a violation of the Places of Worship Act.”

He further said that it was a wrong decision.

“He has ordered to open the grills within 7 days. 30 days should have been given to make an appeal. This is wrong decision. Till the time Modi government does not state that they stand by the Places of Worship Act this will go on. During Babri Masjid title suit judgement, I had raised this apprehension. Places of Worship Act was made a part of the basic structure of the Supreme Court decision, then why are the lower courts not following the order?” Owaisi said.

He further said that the Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal in the Allahabad High Court against this decision.

This comes as Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The court has asked the district administration to make the necessary arrangements in the next seven days.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, told ANI, “Puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform Puja.”

“Hindu side is allowed to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days,” Jain said.

The mosque has four ‘tahkhanas’ (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there. Vyas had petitioned that, as hereditary pujari, he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume pooja. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvyas ka tekhana, gyanvapi puja allowed, gyanvapi case
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

AAP leader Swati Maliwal asked to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP twice after she read the wrong oath and then chanted ‘Inquilab Zindabad’

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking pre-censorship of content against Rohingya Muslims on Facebook, says it is a ‘treatment worse than the disease’

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren resigns amid reports of arrest by ED, JMM elects Champai Soren as new CM

OpIndia Staff -

Lucknow: Syed Abdul Alim Jafri identified himself as Nihal, drugged and sexually assaulted a married Hindu woman, forced her to convert to Islam and...

OpIndia Staff -

Excise policy case: ED issues summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time, asks to appear on 2nd February

ANI -

Bhiti royal family fought with Babur to save Ram Janmabhoomi: Aurangzeb attacked in rage after 150 years to vandalise the Jharkhandi Mandir

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Tamil Nadu: Devotees allegedly assaulted and harassed by staff at Palani Dandayuthapani Murugan Temple, Hindu group slams DMK govt

OpIndia Staff -

‘We will come with swords in our hands to slaughter you collectively’: What ISIS magazine says on Hindus, Ayodhya, NIT Srinagar issues and more

Anurag -

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new consumers with immediate effect, banking transactions to be stopped from 29 February

OpIndia Staff -

Mass marriage of hundreds of women without grooms: FIR against govt officials after major scam unearthed in UP Group Marriage Scheme

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com