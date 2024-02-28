In fresh trouble for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister and the son of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position.

Vikramaditya Singh announced his decision at a press conference held following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result declared on Tuesday.

“All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister,” Singh said.

While addressing the press conference he also said that the results of the Rajya Sabha elections which saw the Congress candidate losing the polls following cross-vote, is a result of the system prevailing in the government in the last year since it was formed.

“…There is no doubt that former CM Virbhadra Singh’s name was used in the (Assembly) election…This is a matter of fact, a matter of record. This government was formed with everyone’s contribution. It has completed one year of governance. I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today…I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh…But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices – this is a result of that,” Singh said.

He further said that he will decide the future course of action after a consultation with his supporters.

“In the time to come, I will have video consultations with my people and then decide about the future course of action…” he added.

Vikramaditya Singh, born in 1989, is an MLA from Shimla Rural constituency. He is the son of ex-CM late Virbhadra Singh. His mother, Pratibha Singh is the MP from Mandi. She is also the state Congress chief.

Vikramaditya Singh is a two-time MLA. He won his first election in 2017. He repeated the performance in 2023.

On Tuesday, a high drama unfolded in Himachal Pradesh after BJP pulled off an upset by defeating Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections because of cross-voting by six of the party’s MLAs.

The BJP has said that the government has “lost the mandate and trust”.

The trouble for the government comes at a time when the Assembly’s annual Budget session is going on and ahead of voting on the state Finance Bill in the Assembly.

The BJP is pressing for division voting on the passing of the Budget after it is introduced in the assembly. If Congress is unable to see the Budget through the government in the state will fall.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Harsh Mahajan, the BJP leader who won the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday claimed that his party is going to form government in the state by ousting the ruling Congress on the ground of ‘lacking majority’ in the house.

Mahajan, while speaking to ANI on Wednesday said that several Congress legislators are in touch with the BJP and the state is going to witness a change in the government.

“BJP is going to form its government in the state. Some more MLAs of Congress are in touch with us. I got phone calls from some of their MLAs and ministers…The situation is going to change in the next few hours and you will see BJP will form its government soon…For the next 10-20 years, Congress is not going to come to power here…” Mahajan said. (ANI)

