On Thursday, February 8, former Maharashtra minister, and former Vandre West MLA, Baba Siddique has resigned from the Congress party with immediate effect. Baba Siddique had been associated with the Congress for 48 years. This is the second high profile resignation from Congress party in Mumbai after the recent exit of Milind Deora.

Siddique was the MLA from Vandre West for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009, and had also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA, and had also served as a Municipal Corporator earlier for two consecutive terms during the 1990s.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Siddique wrote, “I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect.”

I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express… — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) February 8, 2024

Siddique added that he would have liked to express a lot more, but didn’t go into details.

This is the second high profile resignation from Congress party in Mumbai after Milind Deora left the party in January to join Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).

On January 14, Milind Deora resigned from the party and said that he was ending the 55-year relationship of his family with the grand old party and also expressed gratefulness to those who worked with him in the party. He joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) later in the day.

Milind Deora, the son of once Congress stalwart late Murli Deora, emerged victorious in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency during the 2004 and 2009 elections. However, in the subsequent polls of 2014 and 2019, he lost against Arvind Sawant, a leader associated with Shiv Sena (Undivided).