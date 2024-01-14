On Sunday (14th January), Congress leader Milind Deora resigned from the Congress party. He shared this information from his X handle.

He said that he was ending the 55-year relationship of his family with the old party and also expressed gratefulness to those who worked with him in the party. As per reports, he will join the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) later in the day.

Milind Deora tweeted, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

Milind Deora, the son of once Congress stalwart late Murli Deora, emerged victorious in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency during the 2004 and 2009 elections. However, in the subsequent polls of 2014 and 2019, he lost against Arvind Sawant, a leader associated with Shiv Sena (Undivided).

During those elections, Deora emphasised that his family had represented the constituency for five decades and highlighted that his electoral success was not driven by any particular political “wave.”

Born on 4th December 1976 in Mumbai, Milind Deora is the son of the late Murli Deora, a prominent Congress leader and former Union Minister. Milind Deora has been active in politics since a young age and has represented the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

He served as a Member of Parliament (MP) and held the position in the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014. Additionally, he has been a Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the UPA-II government.

Notably, the Deora family is considered a close ally of the Gandhi family and Murli Deora was leading among the Gandhi family loyalists. Murli Deora was elected as a Member of Parliament multiple times and represented the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

He held several key positions within the Indian National Congress and also worked as the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the UPA governments. Murli Deora passed away on 24th November 2014 in Mumbai.