Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Karnataka: 27-year-old female PhD student missing in Mangalore, Bajrang Dal files complaint claiming it is an abduction and grooming Jihad case

An individual named Shahrukh from Puttur paid infrequent visits to the student's paying guest accommodation. It is claimed that both were in a relationship.

PhD student in Karnataka's Manglore goes missing for 8 days, Bajrang Dal suspects love jihad
Image- Manglore Today
A female PhD student in Mangalore, Karnataka, has been reported missing for eight days. Hindu organizations have described it as a case of love jihad. The 27-year-old girl’s last known location is Derlakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police have located the student’s Activa scooter. As per the local reports, the student was last seen leaving her hostel on 17th February.

According to the information gathered thus far, a Muslim man named Shahrukh from Puttur paid infrequent visits to the student’s paying guest accommodation in Mangalore. It is claimed that both were in a relationship. At the same time, some individuals refer to Shahrukh as a drug smuggler. Bajrang Dal has filed a complaint with the police, claiming it is a case of Love Jihad, and has sought an investigation.

Media sources indicate that the incident occurred in the Ullal police station region of Mangalore. The relative of the missing girl has also filed a missing report complaint. A report by Hindustan Times claims that the missing reports complaint was filed by Chitra’s father, Prakash Hebber.

The girl was pursuing her PhD at a private institute in Mangalore, supervised by an uncle she knew. She was exceptionally good in her studies and was receiving a scholarship of Rs 40,000 every month.

Chitra had a roommate in the paying guest house. It was Chitra’s housemate who alerted her family members that she was missing. According to the facts provided, on 17th February, Chaitra went to the Suratkal area to withdraw money from an ATM. She withdrew a total of Rs 40,000. Chitra was staying away from her parents to complete her studies by staying at her uncle’s residence in Mangalore.

Police believe that after withdrawing the money, Chitra took a bus to another district. Police have found Chitra’s scooter near the ATM. Police have also visited Chitra’s relatives’ home for interrogation in Mangalore. According to unsubstantiated reports, Chitra called someone in Bengaluru.

Police expect to locate Chitra shortly. Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal took action as soon as the situation became obvious about the incident. Hindu activists have referred to this incident as love jihad. Bajrang Dal Ullal chief organizer Arjun Madur from Mangalore said, “It is possible that this young man kidnapped her. He should be arrested immediately.”

However, some individuals identify the accused as a drug smuggler. There is a suspicion that Shahrukh used to visit Chitra and offer her drugs. Currently, the police are investigating at every relevant spot.

