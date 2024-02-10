Ahead of ‘Dilli chalo’ call on February 13 by farmers from Punjab, Haryana Police on Saturday blocked one side of the Patiala Delhi national highway at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed a heavy police force including women personnel. Reportedly, the local police have been asked to ensure a ban on entry of Punjab farmers in Delhi through Haryana on February 13.

On 10th February, the Haryana government also announced the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in seven districts across the state till 13th February in view of the upcoming farmers’ protest. More than 200 farmers’ unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have announced a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march scheduled for 13th February (Tuesday) demanding legal guarantee for MSP and other demands.

The mobile and communication services have been suspended in seven districts namely Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

According to the farmer unions, the march is to exert pressure on the central government to meet various demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. In view of the upcoming farmers’ protest, security has been heightened in Ambala and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, security was also heightened at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Higher officials including Hisar range Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Matta Ravi Kiran visited the border and asked local police officials to ensure a ban on entry of Punjab farmers in the national capital on 13th February.

Jind police SP Sumit Kumar said that ‘taiyari puri hai aur Punjab ke kisano ko enter nahi karne diya jaayega’ (Complete arrangements have been made and Punjab farmers will not be allowed to enter Haryana). An adequate police force has been deputed at the border to deal with protestors.

Additionally, elaborate security arrangements are underway to secure the borders between Punjab and Haryana in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts. Haryana Police is said to have deployed around 50 companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state.

While media has not been allowed to go close, as per reports, the police have stocked up concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades and other items at the Shambhu border in Ambala.

Further, the road on the Ghaggar flyover at the Shambhu border was shut for traffic movement and police placed cemented barricades on the road.

Officials said that the Ghaggar river bed was also dug up to prevent farmers from reaching the highway through tractors. The general public is appealed to travel to Punjab only in urgent circumstances, it said.

Similar arrangements are being made in Jind and Fatehabad districts. The farmers have planned to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali border.

Haryana Police blocked one side of the Patiala Delhi national highway at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed heavy police force including women personnel.

The protesting farmers have been asked not to participate without permission in a planned march. The police have warned them of strict action if they damage public property.

Communters going from Chandigarh to Delhi have been asked by the Poice to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.

Three Union Ministers held meeting with leaders of Farmer Organisations in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, as per reports, three union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai held a meeting with the leaders of farmer organisations in Chandigarh to allay their fears. The Union Ministers flew down to Chandigarh to reach out to farmer leaders.

Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that an agreement was reached on multiple issues and was hopeful that another meeting would be held soon.

In 2020, farmers predominently from Punjab and nearby areas of Ambala gathered at the Shambhu border and broke police barriers to march towards Delhi. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, held a protest on Delhi’s border points- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur- against the three now-repealed farm laws that lasted for nearly 13 months.