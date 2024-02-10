Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPunjab-Haryana border sealed, mobile Internet suspended ahead of 'Delhi Chalo' march of farmers, 3...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab-Haryana border sealed, mobile Internet suspended ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march of farmers, 3 Union Ministers meet farmers in Chandigarh

On 10th February, the Haryana government also announced the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in seven districts across the state till 13th February in view of the upcoming farmers' protest.

OpIndia Staff
Internet Suspended, Punjab-Haryana border sealed, three Union Ministers meet farmers leaders in Chandigarh
Internet Suspended, Punjab-Haryana border sealed, three Union Ministers meet farmers leaders in Chandigarh (Image Source - ANI)
5

Ahead of ‘Dilli chalo’ call on February 13 by farmers from Punjab, Haryana Police on Saturday blocked one side of the Patiala Delhi national highway at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed a heavy police force including women personnel. Reportedly, the local police have been asked to ensure a ban on entry of Punjab farmers in Delhi through Haryana on February 13.

On 10th February, the Haryana government also announced the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in seven districts across the state till 13th February in view of the upcoming farmers’ protest. More than 200 farmers’ unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have announced a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march scheduled for 13th February (Tuesday) demanding legal guarantee for MSP and other demands.

The mobile and communication services have been suspended in seven districts namely Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

According to the farmer unions, the march is to exert pressure on the central government to meet various demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. In view of the upcoming farmers’ protest, security has been heightened in Ambala and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, security was also heightened at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Higher officials including Hisar range Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Matta Ravi Kiran visited the border and asked local police officials to ensure a ban on entry of Punjab farmers in the national capital on 13th February.

Jind police SP Sumit Kumar said that ‘taiyari puri hai aur Punjab ke kisano ko enter nahi karne diya jaayega’ (Complete arrangements have been made and Punjab farmers will not be allowed to enter Haryana). An adequate police force has been deputed at the border to deal with protestors.

Additionally, elaborate security arrangements are underway to secure the borders between Punjab and Haryana in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts. Haryana Police is said to have deployed around 50 companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state. 

While media has not been allowed to go close, as per reports, the police have stocked up concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades and other items at the Shambhu border in Ambala. 

Further, the road on the Ghaggar flyover at the Shambhu border was shut for traffic movement and police placed cemented barricades on the road. 

Officials said that the Ghaggar river bed was also dug up to prevent farmers from reaching the highway through tractors. The general public is appealed to travel to Punjab only in urgent circumstances, it said.

Similar arrangements are being made in Jind and Fatehabad districts. The farmers have planned to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali border.

Haryana Police blocked one side of the Patiala Delhi national highway at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed heavy police force including women personnel.

The protesting farmers have been asked not to participate without permission in a planned march. The police have warned them of strict action if they damage public property. 

Communters going from Chandigarh to Delhi have been asked by the Poice to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.

Three Union Ministers held meeting with leaders of Farmer Organisations in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, as per reports, three union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai held a meeting with the leaders of farmer organisations in Chandigarh to allay their fears. The Union Ministers flew down to Chandigarh to reach out to farmer leaders. 

Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that an agreement was reached on multiple issues and was hopeful that another meeting would be held soon.

In 2020, farmers predominently from Punjab and nearby areas of Ambala gathered at the Shambhu border and broke police barriers to march towards Delhi. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, held a protest on Delhi’s border points- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur- against the three now-repealed farm laws that lasted for nearly 13 months. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

OP Jindal Global University suspends student for a semester for ‘Destroy Ram Mandir, erect Mosque’ remarks at ‘Brahmanical Hindutva Fascism’ event

OpIndia Staff -

Water bottles were filled with petrol, and clothes of policewomen were torn by attackers: Hindu activist narrates the horror of Haldwani violence

राहुल पाण्डेय -

17th Lok Sabha had 97% Productivity, will be remembered for passing Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and more: Here is what PM Modi said on...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Stones were kept in the water tank, riotous mob raised Allahu Akbar slogans’: Eyewitness of Haldwani violence to OpIndia

राहुल पाण्डेय -

I will not tolerate insult of Chaudhary Charan Singh: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar scolds Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge 

OpIndia Staff -

“These five years were about reform, perform and transform in country”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha on last day of budget session

ANI -

‘Pakistan bashing is in our blood’: Mohammed Shami speaks out on Sajdah controversy and construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: PML(N) and PPP mull forming coalition govt while PTI-backed independents become the largest bloc, Imran Khan gets bail in 12 cases

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Post on X lands user ‘Aparajit Bharat’ behind bars, booked under SC/ST Act, remanded to 3-day police custody​

OpIndia Staff -

Kejriwal pulls out of the INDI alliance in Punjab, says AAP to fight on all 14 Lok Sabha seats

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com