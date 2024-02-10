An elderly man electrocuted his spouse on 8th February in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee because of doubts about an extramarital relationship. The accused then turned himself in at the police station following the homicide, reported Hindustan Live. He was taken into custody by the police after they filed a murder report on his son’s complaint. The incident transpired in Uttarakhand’s Landhaura near Roorkee. The culprit has been identified as 60-year-old Hamid, a resident of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.

Hamid lives with his family near the bus stand in Landhaura. On the fateful day, the perpetrator slept in one room with his 52-year-old wife Khatoon and 6-year-old daughter Shabnam while other family members were in another room. When others were in deep sleep, he reportedly placed one end of an electric wire in his wife’s mouth and attached the other end to the plug at around 1 AM. Hamid’s wife died on the spot due to electrocution. Hamid then headed to the police station on the night itself and surrendered, confessing to what he had done.

Authorities were also shocked to learn about the crime. Hamid claimed that he killed his wife because he had doubts about her morality. He was arrested and the deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem. The cops launched a murder case on the submission of Hamid’s son Nadeem. According to Naveen Chauhan, the police in-charge, Hamid suspected that his wife had bad character and ended her life.

The family members mentioned that Shabnam opened her eyes when her father was killing her mother. She remained quiet out of terror when he threatened to murder her as well. Therefore, the family only came to know about the horrifying development after the offender went to the cops.