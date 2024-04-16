Tuesday, April 16, 2024
‘Never officially endorsed any political party’: Actor Aamir Khan denounces fake political campaign, files FIR against Congress ad

Speaking to the media, an official spokesperson for Aamir Khan clarified that the actor has consistently focused on public awareness campaigns organised by the Election Commission in previous elections. The spokesperson expressed concerns over the fake video circulating on social media.

On 16th April, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s team issued a statement denouncing a fake political endorsement falsely attributed to the actor. Furthermore, Khan filed an FIR against the Congress ad. Notably, in the ad, Khan was seen endorsing the Congress party using the fake narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh to every Indian during his campaign before the 2014 elections.

Khan debunked the video as fake and stated he has never officially endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year-long career in the film industry.

Speaking to the media, an official spokesperson for Aamir Khan clarified that the actor has consistently focused on public awareness campaigns organised by the Election Commission in previous elections. The spokesperson expressed concerns over the fake video circulating on social media. Furthermore, the spokesperson confirmed that legal action has been initiated in the matter, and an FIR has been filed with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.

The statement read, “The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”

The video was shared by several Congress workers and leaders. Ex National Coordinator Training Social Media Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Mini Nagrare, was among them. The video was posted by her on 14th April. She was informed by many X users that it was fake. To one of them, she told to “Understand the feelings”. It has been over 15 hours since she replied to that user and the post was still up by the time this report was published. Archive of the post can be checked here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place in seven phases. First phase of voting will take place on 19th April and seventh phase of voting will take place on 1st June. The results will be announced on 4th June. Phase wise, constituency wise polling schedule can be checked here.

