The Uttar Pradesh police have solved a double murder case in Bulandshahr on Thursday (4th April). According to the police, this murder took place in connection with an alleged ‘magic coin’. The deceased uncle and nephew duo had an ‘ancient’ coin that they claimed to be ‘magical’. To get the coin, their servant Rishabh along with his partner murdered both of them.

Before the killers could find foreign buyers for the coin, the police apprehended them.

Recently, the bodies of Sudhir Agarwal and Rajiv Garg, who were uncle and nephew, were discovered on the canal bank in Bulandshahr. After a three-day search, on 4th April, the police apprehended Rishabh and his accomplices, uncovering the murder case. According to the police, Rishabh and his friend brutally murdered Rajiv Garg and his uncle Sudhir Agarwal to obtain an alleged miracle coin.

SSP Shlok Kumar said in a media interaction that on 31st March, Rajiv Garg (resident of Brahmpuri police station Kotwali Nagar) along with his uncle Sudhir Agarwal (resident of DCM lane Gandhi Chowk) left for some work at the public service centre located near the ARTO office. But they did not reach home. On 1st April, the dead bodies of Rajiv Garg and Sudhir Agarwal were found near the Adauli canal under the Kotwali Dehat police station area.

A case was registered on the complaint of Sanjeev Garg, the family of the deceased. Utilizing technical evidence and footage from 200 CCTV cameras, the identities of Rishabh and his friend Tanu were revealed. They were subsequently apprehended by the SWOT team and the police station Kotwali Dehat police team.

As indicated by the arrested accused, the police teams recovered the knife used for the murders, the scooty of the deceased, and their mobile phones. During interrogation, it was found that the accused Rishabh used to work at the public service center run by the deceased Rajiv Garg. The deceased Rajiv owed Rs 80,000 to Rishabh who had not received his salary for a few months. About a month and a half ago, there was an argument between the two about this matter. Rishabh was very angry about this.

Additionally, Rishabh knew that Rajiv had a ‘magic coin’, which he had heard about from Rajiv Garg himself. To get this coin he killed Rajiv and his uncle Sudhir Agarwal. The killers reportedly believed the superstition that the magic coin possessed the power to alter the weather, induce rainfall, convert one metal into the other, and fulfil wishes. Rishabh also knew from the talks between Rajiv and Sudhir that there are only 26 such coins in the world and one of them is with the uncle-nephew duo. They were also trying to sell this coin to someone in Nepal for a high price. Driven by greed, Rishabh and his friend Tanu conspired in a plan to murder Rajiv Garg.

Rishabh escorted Rajiv to the Adauli canal, with his accomplice Tanu already stationed there on a scooter. Along the journey, they ambushed Rajiv from behind, causing the scooter to veer uncontrollably. Subsequently, they fatally attacked Rajiv by slashing his throat. Rishabh then proceeded to the shop using the deceased’s scooter. He convinced Rajiv’s uncle, Sudhir Agarwal, to accompany him under the pretext that Rajiv met with an accident. Subsequently, Rishabh and Tanu also murdered Sudhir Agarwal.

The police have also recovered the alleged ‘magic coin’ from the possession of the murder accused.