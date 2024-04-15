Acclaimed Author Amish Tripathi explains why he will be voting to elect Modi government in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024
Updated:

Bestselling author Amish Tripathi explains why he will be voting for the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Amish Tripathi urged voters, “We need Chanakyan leadership at this critical time for our nation, our civilisation. We need Prime Minister Modi to continue. I will be voting for the NDA candidate in my constituency. I hope you will too.” 

As election campaigning peaks for the first phase of voting, Amish Tripathi, the author of several bestselling Hindu culture-centric books, has broken his ‘self-imposed’ political silence and extended support to the Modi government.

Notably, on Monday (15th April), the acclaimed author took to his official X account to share his insights, explaining why he will be voting to elect the Modi government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Admitting that he had refrained from commenting on political developments so far, Amish Tripathi categorically noted that he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. 

In an article-format tweet, the headline states in bold, “Why I will be voting for Prime Minister Modi & his government.” 

Tripathi added, “As a rule, I have not spoken on politics in the past. I’d like to break this self-imposed rule this time. I support Prime Minister Modi and his national government. I think it’s crucial to vote for our Prime Minister, through his candidates, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” 

In brief, he listed several of the major achievements of the Modi government in various domains that guided this decision. 

Amish Tripathi highlighted, “Dramatic reduction in poverty, emphatic strengthening of the national finances and fisc, vast improvements in infrastructure (I see it in Mumbai, the city I live in, and also Varanasi, the city my family hails from), rising GDP growth rates, investments in science & tech, incentives for start-ups & small-business loans (something I hear about from my readers, who are largely the youth), vastly improved welfare delivery (which has reduced leakages that were common in the past). All good things.” 

Amish Tripathi, however, noted that the main reason behind his decision is that the country needs a Chanakyan leadership for our nation and our civilisation, especially at a time when the Global order and peace of the post-1945 era are in shambles and wars loom large in multiple theatres. 

He pointed out that ongoing crises, including the prolonged effect of the COVID pandemic, wars, debt crisis, piracy on the high seas, terrorist organisations like Houthis getting hold of high-tech weapons, and climate crisis among other challenges are time bombs waiting to blow up on the face of the planet. And the world is unprepared to handle most of them. When a Global Order crumbles, there is usually a time of chaos, tumult, and often, war, Amish Tripathi added. 

After highlighting the ongoing challenges in tumultuous times, Tripathi stressed that India needs top-of-the-line and exceptional leadership similar to the one the US had during the World Wars which proved very advantageous for the US in decades to come.

Tripathi added, “At this critical stage in world history, we Indians need leadership that has intense motivation, competencies that are top-of-the-line, ability to work hard, capability to carry the masses along. And skills to engage with the world with firm clarity; with kindness when possible, but with steely resolve when necessary.”  

He further stated, “There are many who love and admire Prime Minister Modi. Some do not. To those who don’t, my appeal, at this critical juncture in world history is this: we need a strong government with a clear majority, which can engage with the world in a robust manner and ensure that India emerges at the top at the end of this period of tumult. If India is strong, all of us Indians at least have a chance of being strong.” 

Amish Tripathi asserted that the strength of every Indian lies in the success and strength of the country at the national and International level. The renowned author stated, “If India weakens (like it did in the late 50s, 60s, 70s & 80s), it is guaranteed that we will all weaken. Remember, because we have a strong government, we can negotiate resolutely with more powerful countries and do things which are in our national interest (like buying oil from Russia, which has kept our inflation in check).” 

Concluding his post, he urged voters, “We need Chanakyan leadership at this critical time for our nation, our civilisation. We need Prime Minister Modi to continue. I will be voting for the NDA candidate in my constituency. I hope you will too.” 

