Tuesday, April 23, 2024
HomeMediaFake opinion polls: Axis My India files an FIR against Twitter handles that circulated...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Fake opinion polls: Axis My India files an FIR against Twitter handles that circulated fake polls in the name of the polling agency

Axis My India said that there was an inherent motive to build a positive opinion about the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and also to tarnish the name of the organisation.

OpIndia Staff
Axis My India files an FIR against Twitter handles that circulated fake opinion polls attributing it to the polling agency
Axis My India files an FIR against Twitter handles that circulated fake opinion polls attributing it to the polling agency (Image Source - Medianews4U and India Today)
2

On Monday (22nd April), the country’s leading polling agency, Axis My India lodged an FIR days after some netizens shared a fake opinion poll attributing it to the agency. The agency has sought action against the culprits and has named certain X handles in the FIR.  

According to news agency IANS, some of the handles named in the FIR include @MahuaMoitraFans and @amoxcicillin1. The FIR also lists the links these handles used to share the fake opinion poll on social media. 

Axis My India said that there was an inherent motive to build a positive opinion about the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and also to tarnish the name of the organisation.

Confirming that the agency has filed an FIR in this matter, Pradeep Gupta wrote, “Elections are won on the ground by gaining people’s mandate and not by creating fake polls. Individuals/ groups who try to create false narratives should know this basic fact. Taking strict action, @AxisMyIndia has lodged an FIR over the circulation of a fake opinion poll in its name and sought action against the culprits. Axis My India reiterates that it only conducts post-poll studies as per ECI guidelines.” 

The development comes days after some social media handles shared a few pictures claiming that it was from an Opinion Poll conducted by Axis My India. The purported opinion poll, which was later found out to be fake, was titled ‘No majority for BJP, NDA has a slight edge’. It also claimed that the General Elections 2024 were evenly poised and the NDA doesn’t have the edge as projected in the media space. 

Predicting a close contest between the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UPA, the fake opinion poll gave 243 seats to the NDA and 242 seats to the I.N.D.I. alliance. While many X users deleted their posts containing the fake Opinion Poll, it still exists on the timelines of other handles.

Back then, Axis My India had pointed out that the purported Opinion poll being circulated on social media was fake. It categorically noted that the polling agency only conducts post-poll studies as per ECI guidelines.

In its official statement, Axis My India said, “With regards to the upcoming 2024 Indian General Elections, certain opinion polls are being published using the name of Mr. Imadeep Gupta, Axis My India, since the past few days, which are completely false (misleading). This is to inform you all that Axis My India never publishes any kind of pre-poll/opinion poll.” 

Reacting to the fake opinion poll, Axis My India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Pradeep Gupta said that the Opposition parties were deliberately pushing their agenda to create a ‘favourable’ impression among voters in the election season.

Speaking to IANS, Gupta added that it was an illegal and fraudulent act by the opposition parties for ‘electoral gains’ and for this, they were misusing the name of his polling agency.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rajasthan police arrest Congress block president Taufeeq in cyber fraud case, his photos with Rahul Gandhi go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Congress and Bharat Todo politics: South Goa candidate says Rahul Gandhi agreed with him when he said ‘Constitution was forced on Goa’

OpIndia Staff -

Annamalai releases video testimony of husband of women beaten to death for voting BJP, refutes TN police cries of ‘false news’: Here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -

‘Neha’s murder is like The Kerala Story, she was stalked, Fayaz’s sister is trying to make college photos viral to defame my daughter’: Niranjan...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Send Congress and SP on five-year leave so that they can read Fatiha at the graves of mafias in those years’: UP CM Yogi...

OpIndia Staff -

USA is no longer a democracy: Tucker Carlson on the Joe Rogan podcast says intel agencies are controlling elected representatives

OpIndia Staff -

Zubair accuses PM Modi of stealing credit over relaxations of male escort restrictions for women during Haj; his portal Alt News in 2018 credited...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Unable to fathom why Kejriwal’s family sent food items that are against his medically prescribed diet’: Delhi Court notes Kejriwal never requested insulin

OpIndia Staff -

Asked to stop playing DJ before a mosque, pounded with lathis and stones: Javed, Mustak and others attack a Rajput wedding procession in Rajasthan’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Meghalaya: One minor girl gang-raped, three others assaulted, FIR mentions 10-15 Muslims as accused but police deny communal angle

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com